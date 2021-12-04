How they arrested the "Lagarto", alleged nexus of the Sinaloa Cartel in CDMX

Jorge Cruz Camacho, the Lizard me the Oaxaco, was arrested after the Police of the Mexico City would follow up until it was located in Iztapalapa and although in the capital it is associated with the sale of narcotics, in addition to weapons, it would also operate for the Sinaloa Cartel.

Reports obtained by this means pointed to the Lizard as a prominent generator of violence in the south of the state which is the seat of the three powers of the State.

But the official report has suggested his links with an organization settled in the cradle of drug trafficking. Hence, we would talk about what is also known as Pacific Cartel.

According to the communiqué of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of the capital, Cruz Camacho was secured after the agents implemented reconnaissance patrols, which derived from mobile surveillance, as well as investigation and intelligence work.

That way they followed him from their area of ​​operations in the area of Adjco, Mayor Tlalpan, to the neighboring district. It was already known that the Lizard He was linked to drug dealing offenses. Officers were tracking him down by identifying him as an alleged collaborator of Agustin Lopez Robles, Don Agus, captured on February 6 of this year.

Lagarto narco CDMX (Photo: SSC-CDMX)

Capital agents circulated through the intersection of Abraham González and Vicente Guerrero streets, of the Colonia Zona Urbana Ejidal Santa María Aztahuacán, when they noticed that a subject was manipulating a gun. They immediately approached to verify the possible commission of some crime.

Cruz Camacho he was with another subject, of whom no further details have been provided, except for a photograph. The policemen came to the Lizard and they reviewed it. This is how they located the firearm and drug doses.

Both men were detained and were informed of their legal rights to later be placed at the disposal of the corresponding Public Ministry agent, who will define their legal situation.

The alleged criminal target they were elusive capo. When reporting his capture, the Secretary of Security, Omar García Harfuch, held that this subject was in the hands of the authority after criminal acts recorded south of the capital in which he would have participated.

Allegedly, managed to evade the authorities by settling for short periods in the homes of relatives in the area of Adjco, although always he tried to be near a wooded area in case he needed to flee. The same thing changed vehicles to avoid being detected.

Sinaloa Cartel in CDMX (Photo art: Steve Allen)

“Apparently operates for a criminal group settled in the state of Sinaloa, while in Mexico City he is a collaborator of a subject who was arrested in February 2021 ″, it was assured in a statement.

“Derived from an information crossing, it was learned that the detainee has an arrest warrant for the crimes of criminal association and Against health in the form of drug dealing.”

In Sinaloa there is only one criminal group that has exercised its hegemony during the last three decades. Hence it is called the same as the state. Its maximum leader is Ismael Zambada Garcia, the May. Although there is also another faction of the same cartel that the sons of Joaquin Guzman Loera, the Chapo: Los Chapitos.

To the north of the entity operates a remnant of the Beltran Leyva, an organization that acted in conjunction with the Chapo Guzman and the May Zambada. The organization he commanded Arturo Beltran Leyva, the Beards, exercised control in the Mexico City International Airport and, in addition, it was the link with traffickers in Tepito. But that nexus ended up breaking in 2009 with the Sinaloans.

In recent years, the capital of the country has served as a meeting point and hiding place for various members of organized crime, including those of the Sinaloa Cartel. Currently, the authorities recognize that there is a cell called the Sinaloas, derived from that association between the north and the center of the Mexican Republic.

Ismael Zambada García (Photo: US State Department Office)

At the beginning of this year, on January 13, police officers from the capital arrested Rodolfo Moreno and Marco Munguía, while driving in a Bmw white, armed and with five packs of cocaine, by Avenida Presidente Mazaryk from the exclusive colony Polanco.

According to the authorities’ report, the two men 21 and 27 years old They noticed the police presence, accelerated the march and tried to change direction.

For this reason the halt was marked. When they descended they were inspected and located the drug, as well as two short weapons, one of them plated in gold. Before their arrest, they said they were collaborators of the May Zambada.

“The detainees are originally from Sinaloa and Sonorarespectively, and the largest of them apparently is related to a criminal cell operating in that state“, Said the police report. At the same time, he added that this last subject would be required abroad as well.

February 4, the capital authorities in coordination with the Army, assured 803 kilograms of cocaine in an address of the Tlalpan mayor’s office. According to the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) the value of the drug was 300 million 800 thousand pesos.

Back then it was stated that the narcotic was from the Sinaloa Cartel, entity from which they come Gerardo C. 34 years old and Carlos C. 57, detained in the luxurious apartment on Calle Portillo, Fraccionamiento Coapa Súper.

Now, with the arrest of Lizard, more evidence is added about the transnational crime organization led by Zambada García. In addition to a large market for the sale of drugs, this state is home to the main air base with routes to the rest of the planet and useful for the transfer of narcotics.

