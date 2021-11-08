In the beginning, Instagram allowed you to block a person and that’s it, but over time it has gained all kinds of intermediate points, since not everything is black and white. There were also the options to restrict and silence accounts, which also limit interactions, but not as radically as a blockade.

If you have doubts about the differences between block, restrict and mute someone on Instagram, we will tell you what each one consists of and how you can configure it, as well as a comparative table with the main differences.

What is mute on Instagram

Mute is the slightest restriction, and it’s not technically overly restrictive. What changes is the visibility of posts from that account, be it normal posts or stories. I mean, it’s a function for when you just don’t want to see what this person posts.

Accounts that you have muted can continue to view your posts, comment and write messages to you, and they will not know that you have silenced them, although they will be able to intuit it if you never interact with their publications. The way to silence -or unmute- someone on Instagram is very simple:

What is restrict on Instagram

A bar above silencing is restricting, which begins to set limits on the interactions that person can have with you. The accounts you restrict can still write comments and send you messages, but messages arrive as requests and comments are not visible unless you approve them. It’s kind of like leaving this account talking to itself without it knowing.

Restricted accounts They cannot see if you are connected or if you have read the messages, although they will continue to see your posts and stories. They will not be able to know that you have restricted their account, although they will be able to intuit it if they suddenly do not receive read receipts or can see that you are connected. To restrict an Instagram account, do this:

What is blocking on Instagram

The concept of blocking is the easiest to distinguish, as it means cutting ties the wrong way. After blocking someone on Instagram, they will not be able to send you messages or comments, see if you are online or view your posts or stories.

The block works in both directions, and you too will not be able to see the full profile of this person until you remove the block. Instagram does not notify the other person that you have blocked them, although it is quite evident when it happens since your account will mysteriously disappear. Comments and likes sent by an account you have blocked disappear and will not return Even if you remove the blockage This is how someone is blocked on Instagram:

Enter the profile of the account you want to block

Tap on the menu button ⋮

Choose Block

You can choose to block this account or block this account and all future related accounts that it may create.

Differences between mute, restrict and block

Taking into account all of the above, here we summarize the main differences between silencing, restricting and blocking someone on Instagram, so that you can at a glance know which one is best for you according to each specific case.