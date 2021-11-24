For any government, at any level, public works are part of its strong card to win supporters.

A few days ago, the Official Gazette of the Federation made official the decree that declares the performance of public works as a matter of national security.

The idea, according to the president, is to guarantee that the right of access to information for society is not violated.

For any government, at any of its levels, public works are part of its strong card to win supporters, since it is about large projects that, yes or yes, have an impact on people’s lives for better and for worse.

In fact, the great works that have to be built during his tenure are part of his curriculum and, as such, are subject to all kinds of analysis, criticism, comments and, above all, questioning.

In the case of the current president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), the works of the New Felipe Ángeles International Airport and the construction of the Mayan Train are, so far, the major projects of his six-year term.

Even before he became president, both projects have been an important part of his campaign proposals and, in light of this, they have been subject to all kinds of scrutiny, both from the media, specialists and the people in general.

In the words of the president, the idea of ​​said decree has to do with ensuring that this does not violate the right of access to information, as well as speeding up procedures between the agencies so that the works can be completed in a timely manner, making that their “adversaries” do not impede the process through amparos.

Of course, it is essential for people to have all this information, since, in effect, it is a matter of public interest and, for this reason, transparency is vital.

In the end, both the Mayan Train and the New Felipe Ángeles International Airport, among other works that have been carried out and will be developed in the future, will all have an impact on people’s lives, whether for better or for worse.

And, if the Mexican government has faltered in something, it is on the issue of transparency and accountability, since it is increasingly difficult to access all kinds of information on various issues that have to do with government decisions.

So, it is necessary to have all the necessary information at hand and easily accessible in order, first, to carry out a transparent management, but also to know how people’s lives and decisions will change once projects like the Santa Lucia Airport, to mention one example, are completed and made available for consumer use.

However, for some specialists the decree published by the Official Gazette of the Federation, rather than benefit, is a matter of shielding that will prevent access to information on such projects or public works, as indicated by the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI).

According to what AMLO said, “it is an agreement to streamline procedures and that the works do not stop due to bureaucratic procedures, that the institutions and companies that are working on the Mayan Train can be trusted, so that the procedures that they have to do to carry out the works are more expeditious ”.

Regarding the Santa Lucía airport, this being one of the strongest cards for the current government and, in turn, one of the most functional projects for the population, transparency is necessary for the consumer, since situations such as the proper operation of the facilities, the durability and efficiency of the materials with which it has been developed, the total price of the construction, the price that society will pay and others that will directly affect its income.

