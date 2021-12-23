The season of ‘Hawkeye’ has kept the lingering mystery about a certain Rolex watch that was recovered from the wreckage of the Avengers complex which was destroyed by Thanos at the climax of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. For whatever reason, the Tracksuit Mafia had to steal the watch from the same underground auction where Clint Barton’s sword and Ronin costume were for sale. But we have not known the meaning of this watch until the final episode that is already on Disney +.

Spoilers, de la serie, proceda con precaución.

The important thing is not really the watch, but who it belongs to

When Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) corresponded with his wife Laura (Linda Cardellini) about the lost watch, it became clear that it was something important. Clint confirmed that the watch belonged to a former colleague of his, and that if someone were to put it in their hands, they would be in grave danger. The ending reveals that the watch actually belongs to Laura. Even more intriguing is that the engraving on the back of the watch reveals a shocking detail about Laura’s past.

The identity of the character of Linda Cardellini has been one of the turns that has been given during the series, since much has never been known about Laura Barton, which developed all kinds of theories of who it could be when she reappeared in episode 4 when Kate found the clock at Echo’s house. Laura Barton became involved in the stolen watch case and switched to German to ask her husband if anything else disappeared from the compound. There was speculation about why Laura might be so concerned: she is the owner of the Rolex.





On the back of the watch is an embossed SHIELD logo, Y under that logo is the number 19. The implication here is that Laura Barton was previously Agent 19 of SHIELD. That might mean nothing to the more casual viewers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but fans know that Agent 19 goes by the codename ‘Mockingbird,’ the nightingale, a character often associated with Hawkeye. but in the comics, Mockingbird’s real name is Barbara “Bobbi” Morse, so pIt seems like an adjustment to expand Linda Cardellini’s role in the MCU.





The implication for the MCU





However, the Marvel series ‘Agents of SHIELD’ ppreviously featured Adrianne Palicki as Agent 19 in 2014, with the “correct” identity of Barbara “Bobbi” Morse. However, Palicki was never given the codename Mockingbird, so it is a name still available in the MCU and there is a possibility that the title was passed to Barbara “Bobbi” Morse following Laura’s retirement. SHIELD’s Barton, which could have been before 2014, based on the age of the Barton children.

This detail opens up a wide range of narrative possibilities for Clint and Laura Barton.. The two likely have a past as partners in SHIELD, and that means there might be stories to tell about their time as agents if there were future seasons of ‘Hawkeye’. Another possibility is that Laura Barton is part of the ‘Secret Invasion’ series coming to Disney + in 2022, or it is simply possible that this is simply a small detail of the story about how Clint and Laura met. We will see it in future MCU series.