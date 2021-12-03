Like every December, thousands of people share their summary of the year on Spotify on their profiles. It has already become a Christmas tradition. The graphs count two things: the monitoring that the platform does of our behavior and the thousands of minutes we spend listening to our favorite artists. But it doesn’t do something much more crucial for them, as you recall. here Damon Krukowski, Galaxie 500 battery: count how much they charge for each of our listeners.

Earnings for listening. VisualCapitalist illustrates in several graphs the benefits derived from digital listening on different music platforms. Despite being the most popular of all, Spotify is the one that gives the least revenue to artists. For an interpreter to earn a dollar, their profile has to receive 229 listens. Other platforms such as Napster are more generous, while YouTube is at the bottom when it comes to precariousness it means.

Translation to euros. To get an idea and According to data consulted by The Trichordist, an indie artist receives for each reproduction on Spotify $ 0.00331 or, which is the same, € 0.00296. In other words, to receive a fixed monthly salary of € 1,593 (which corresponds to the minimum wage in Germany), his followers would have to listen to him 539,021 times on Spotify. To reach the Spanish minimum wage of € 900, the number of listeners required drops to € 304,531.

7.6M streams = $ 22,800. We own our masters so we keep 100%, divided by 3 band members = $ 7,600 income for 2021. Did you know we got a 10.0 on @pitchfork? To calculate your own #SpotifyUnwrapped multiply streams by $ 0.003, divide w / label and bandmates https://t.co/TU3LBIkxgn – Damon K (@dada_drummer) December 1, 2021

Daily life. The German artist Alex Leonard uploaded a comparison to his personal blog that shows how many listens a musician needs to be able to pay for day-to-day expenses. After calculating the number of reproductions needed to reach the previous minimum wage, Leonard calculated how much a coffee, a liter of milk or a pack of beers would cost in terms of reproductions. In this way, for an independent artist who does not have to share his profits with any record company, the results would be as follows:

– 1 liter of milk (€ 0.92) costs 311 views.

– 1 coffee with milk (€ 3 in Berlin) or, what is the same, 1,015 streams.

– 1 pack of 12 beers (€ 9.96) is equivalent to 3,370 views.

– 1 pair of shoes (€ 80) represents 27,069 streams.

– 1 month’s rent (€ 1,094 in Berlin) would translate into 370,175 listens.

On the contrary, all those musicians who work with a record label and, according to Alex Leonard in his post, must multiply each of the above costs by two since all profits are shared 50% between artist and record company.

Differences between platforms. The same thing happens in the field of digital platforms as in any private company: not all pay the same or offer the same services. Within this niche, the platform that best responds in economic terms with artists is Napster. For example, to reach the previous € 1,593, you need 160,735 plays on Napster, € 192,466 on Tidal, € 314,667 on Deezer, € 360,436 on Apple Music, € 539,021 on Spotify and, finally, a whopping € 6,372,000 on Youtube.

When it comes to prioritizing the benefits of the musician over other intermediaries, behind Napster stands out Tidal, a digital platform created by Jay-Z, Beyonce and a small group of American artists such as Alicia Keys, Chris Martin from Coldplay or Madonna, among others.

Consequences. How Spotify pays for stream and not by playing time, a decrease in the duration of the songs is being observed. According to this study by the University of Ohio, the length of songs has decreased by 78% between 1986 and 2015, and everything indicates that the reason is related to maximizing income on these platforms. Another upward trend motivated by the same situation is the proliferation of different versions of the same song.

For example, the more than 2,000 million reproductions of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of you’ motivated the British to create other versions of the song: an acoustic one, several remixes focused on the electronic music public, a Latin version for lovers of the reggaeton thus achieving that the initial 2,000 million became hundreds of millions more.

Image: They were Menashri/ Unsplash