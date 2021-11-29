The iPod, iTunes and The Office have a relationship that few know!

Although the logical thing has always been to hear about Apple product launches saving Apple itself, it was not always like that. And it is that the history of the company of the bitten apple gives for inexplicable anecdotes, which fortunately are not a secret. This time, and according to the team behind the American version of the hit series ‘The Office’, the iPod Classic was responsible for the success of it.

As they have shared for Mashable producer Ben Silverman and writer Mike Schurm, making a new version of “The Office” was not a project that many bet on. Even during the first two seasons the continuity of the program was in suspense, until the devices that saved Apple also saved the program. How? the fifth generation iPod Classic was the protagonist of the transmission of a Christmas episode and although there was no prior negotiation, Apple offered great support for what is today considered one of the best series.

How did the iPod Classic save the popular ‘The Office’ series?

The real increase in audience ratings came after season 2 episode, “Christmas Party”, which aired in December 2005. Written by Mike Schur, the episode focused on a gift exchange. And although there was a $ 25 limit on gifts, but Michael, who had just received a vacation bonus, bought a $ 400 iPod with a Ryan VCR.

But that episode was only the beginning. That same year, Apple announced the ability to purchase TV shows and movies from the iTunes Store, which included 11 NBC shows. According to series writer Mike Schur, who also played Mose Schrute on the show:

“This year [2005]Everyone got a video iPod for Christmas. And when you got a video iPod, set it up, and went to the iTunes Store, the first thing you saw was The Office and the Christmas episode. It was number one viewed on iTunes for 30 consecutive days. So everyone spends the entire break watching that episode and then other episodes of the show. “

Those who worked on “The Office” really felt a change in reception of the show after it hit iTunes. They even remember walking into Apple stores and seeing “The Office” advertised on their promotional posters before they really went big. And the rest is history. Finally, “The Office” had 9 seasons and several actors launched their careers from the famous Scranton office.

