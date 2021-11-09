Call of Duty Vanguard’s Zombies mode has brought new perks to the game! Der Anfang (which comes to mean “the beginning”) proposes us to face an army of Nazi zombies with an on-the-fly progression system based on advantages, but this time they are new and different, so that’s what we’re here for.

In this guide we are going to tell you how to survive by taking advantage of the advantages so that they accompany you in each game as you vent the waves of zombies with your group of allied operators. Below you will see what color they are, what they do and where they are.

List of Zombies Perks by Color, Location, and Utility

To access each perk, you must approach and drink from each of the sources. Each source is in a different area of ​​the map, so you must first unlock them to access them.

Malignant Fortress (the ancient Jugger-Nog)

This source is from Red color and will allow you to receive a increased health. It is the first one that you will be able to access and is in the western part of the map, right on the stairs of a building.





Ether Haste (Stamin-Up)

With this advantage you will increase your speed of movement, and you can find it inside the theater at north of the map. You will recognize the source by its orange color.

Demon Damage (Deadshot Daiquiri)

This source of yellow color bright increase your Critical damage, and is located southwest of the map, inside some apartments, on the ground floor, also near some stairs.

Poisonous Vigor (Quick Revive)

Although the typical color of the poison may seem different, that of this advantage is a source of color blue that provides us with an extra in the regeneration speed. It is located northwest of the map, in an outer area, East Panzer Column.





Demonic Frenzy (Speed ​​Cola)

The last of the five advantages is Demonic frenzy, which enhances the reload speed when you drink from its source. It is green color and is in the Boiler room.

How do the Zombies perks work?

This time, the advantages of Zombies are somewhat different from what they used to be in previous Call of duty. Before it was necessary to spend the rooms to unlock them, but in Vanguard the most basic level (or tier) is free. From here on, subsequent levels are unlocked by spending your essence, and there is a total of four.

Tier I : free

: free Level II : 2500 essence points

: 2500 essence points Tier III : 5000 essence points

: 5000 essence points Level IV: 7500 essence points

So each level enhances your advantage based on the original upgrade type. If we take as an example the Malignant Fortress, which improves your health, it works as follows: level I adds 25% more health, but the following would add 50, 75 and 100% in total. From there, it is very important choose the best ones well.

The three best advantages to face Nazi zombies