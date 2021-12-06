This December 5, the National Registry of Civil Status, at 6:00 pm, finished the final scrutiny of all the tables for the Youth Council elections that were held throughout Colombia. The main data thrown is that of 12,282,273 possible voters only a little more than a million people participated, less than 10%, a very low figure for an election that cost Colombia $ 160,000 million.

The objective of this commission is to be an autonomous participation mechanism so that young people could choose those who will specify the public agenda of youth in the municipalities and departments, to be valid announcers among young people and authorities and, finally, to oversee and control the resources of young people.

With 99% of the polling stations scrutinized, these are the final results of the electoral day, in which the departments with the highest participation were Sucre with 21.4% and Boyacá with 18.07%:

Bogota

The capital of the country was one of the cities with the lowest participation, since 118,247, 6.24% of the voters allowed to vote approached the 2,896 polling stations. Despite the good numbers in total, the capital of the country was one of the most abstentions according to the National Registry of Civil Status.

Valley

In Valle del Cauca, a little more than 8.8% of young people eligible to vote went to the polls, leaving only 94,335 votes at 1,697 polling stations.

Antioquia

In this department, 2,585 voting tables were put into operation, where 98,143 young people participated in these elections, being the second region with the most participation, after Bogotá, but with high abstention, since only 6% of the voters approached to exercise Your right.

Cordova

In Córdoba, participation was higher since 73.2915 young people, 15.74% of those registered, came to vote for the Youth Councils of that department in the 713 tables installed for these elections.

Bolivar

In Bolívar, a total of 65,985 young people voted, a little more than 11.48% of the youth electoral census, with one of the highest participations in the departments of the Caribbean Coast.

Cundinamarca

In this department they installed 987 voting tables in the main municipalities where 78,845 young people voted in these elections, a prelude to what is coming for 2022. According to the National Civil Registry Office, only 12.45% of those registered to vote attended.

Atlantic

In this department, 70,862 young people approached the 1,039 voting tables to vote for these elections, only 10.65% of those registered to vote.

Report of irregularities

The Office of the Registrar General of the Nation announced this Sunday, December 5, the closing of the tables for the elections of municipal and local Youth Councils, so the results are expected to come out soon.

According to the EOM and its first report, the participation of young people would not have been as expected, so large numbers are not expected during the vote count. In addition, many voting witnesses and present denounced some irregularities.

The NGO Human Rights International published in its trill an alleged electoral fraud that would have been given by resolution 15881 of the Registrar’s Office, which allowed all young people between the ages of 14 and 17 to vote near their home.

In the image you can see two photos of different voting certificates with the same identity card number and name.

On the other hand, members of the Alianza Verde party and other independent movements assured that politicians would be offering scholarships in Medellín for those who vote for candidates of certain parties.

In the broadcast audios you can hear people offering scholarships if they get votes, as long as they send the labor certificate.

“To those who send me the electoral certificate, they will be summoned here to the American University for scholarships for masters, careers and employment, why not. It is for people between 14 and 28 years old and there is the list for whom to vote “says an unknown voice in the audio.

