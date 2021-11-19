Meta, a parent company of Facebook, said it is testing new ways for users to personalize the content that appears in their News Feeds.

In a post by Blog, Facebook explains that it is testing the changes in a “small percentage” of users and that if it works as expected, they will extend it to the entire universe of people.

The idea is to allow people to adjust their preferences so that they can increase or decrease the amount of content they see from friends, family, groups and pages they are connected to on the platform.

This is not the first change to Facebook’s algorithm or the way it displays the News Feed. Mark Zuckerberg’s social network has changed the way content is presented numerous times in recent years and he seems to keep rethinking what content should be prioritized and why.

In 2015, for example, it changed news sources to favor content from close friends over brands and publishers.

In 2016, it adjusted its algorithm so that friends’ posts would take precedence over news editors.

In 2018, it changed the news section so that posts that could spark a “back and forth discussion” would be more likely to appear than more passive content.

In 2020, it modified the News Feed once more, this time to favor more reliable and quality news sources. He reversed that “nicer” version of News Feed in December of that same year.

Now, if the test is extended to everyone, users will be able to raise or lower the frequency with which posts from friends, family, pages and groups appear in their News Feeds, as they prefer.

Meta says on the blog that he wants to give people “more control over the news, so they see more of what they want and less of what they don’t want.”

Digital marketing: topic exclusion

Facebook will also perform changes in news control for your business clients, expanding the possibility of excluding topics in which brands may choose not to appear.

This forces digital marketers to upgrade.

Advertisers will be able to select from three topic groups: News and Politics, Social Issues, and Crime and Tragedy, so they can prevent their ads from appearing near posts on those topics, if they prefer.