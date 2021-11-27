Electric vans are beginning to dominate the commercial vehicle market. A solution that, although it does not allow great display of benefits, does offer sufficient autonomy for urban and interurban routes. Now, a study has revealed how temperatures and load influence autonomy.

Negative temperatures seriously affect the batteries of electric cars, decreasing autonomy. This is one of the keys that some customers face when buying an electric van, especially those who live or work in colder regions, since the extra effort of heating the cabin requires a dose of energy that, inevitably , is lost at the cost of energy stored in the battery.

This is the reason why they have temperature management systems so that the battery does not acknowledge the cold and maintain an optimal operating temperature, around 20º. Circumstances that also affect the electric vans that, more and more, are in the commercial sector. In general, all electrics subjected to Thermometers down to -15º C can see their autonomy reduced by up to 54%. But in commercial vehicles it also works against the load. Two factors that have been thoroughly analyzed in tests to determine real autonomy and approximate of this type of models.

The Renault Kangoo E-Tech Van is a light electric van with a large cargo volume

Temperature affects more negatively than load in electric vans

Experts from the Arval consultancy have moved to the Millbrook test complex, in the United Kingdom, to analyze the effects on three electric vans, representatives of each of the light commercial segments and with the different levels of maximum authorized mass : from up to 2.4 t, medium size with between 2.4 and 3.0 t and a large with more than 3.0 t, and considering the same requirements that the European Union demands in the WLTP and RDE cycle tests of driving in real conditions with a single driver.

The consultant has not indicated the real temperature of the tests, rather than pointing out that the study was carried out with temperatures lower than usual in Spain. Despite this detail, the thermometers seriously affected both autonomy and energy regeneration, so in winter conditions, the Maximum autonomy is reduced to 70% of that approved by the manufacturer, reaching 80% if the routes exclude motorway traffic.

This means that models like the new Kangoo E-Tech, with 300 kilometers of homologated autonomy, will have between 210 and 240 real kilometers, while one like the Peugeot e-Expert with up to 330 homologated kilometers, will yield between 264 kilometers. And a van of the stature of the Opel Movano-e, with a maximum of 224 kilometers, will offer 179 kilometers. Values ​​considering an urban and interurban use, without a highway. The analysis has also revealed that the effect of the load on autonomy has been practically minimal, varying between 8 and 11%.