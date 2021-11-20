For cancer patients who do not respond to immunotherapy drugs. Adjusting the composition of microorganisms in the intestines, known as the gut microbiome. This, through stool transplants, which may help some of these people respond to immunotherapy drugs, a new study suggests.

Researchers at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) Cancer Research Center. Which is part of the National Institutes of Health, conducted the study in collaboration with researchers from the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at the University of Pittsburgh.

In the study, some patients with advanced melanoma did not initially respond to treatment with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. A type of immunotherapy. They responded to the drug after receiving a fecal microbiota transplant from a patient who had responded to the drug.

The results suggest that the introduction of certain fecal microorganisms in the colon of a patient, that is, stool transplants. It can help the patient respond to medications that enhance the immune system’s ability to recognize and destroy tumor cells.

The findings appeared in Science on February 4, 2021

“In recent years, immunotherapy drugs called PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors have benefited many patients with certain types of cancer. But we need new strategies to help patients whose cancers do not respond. ” Said study co-leader Giorgio Trinchieri, MD, chief of the Laboratory for Integrative Cancer Immunology at the NCI Cancer Research Center.

“Our study is one of the first to show in patients that altering the composition of the gut microbiome can improve the response to immunotherapy. The data provide proof of concept that the gut microbiome may be a therapeutic target in cancer. “

More research is needed, Dr. Trinchieri added, to identify the specific microorganisms that are critical to overcoming a tumor’s resistance to immunotherapy drugs and to investigate the biological mechanisms involved.

Changing the gut microbiome can ‘reprogram’ microenvironments

Research suggests that communities of bacteria and viruses in the intestines can affect the immune system and its response to chemotherapy and immunotherapy. For example, previous studies have shown that mice carry tumors that do not respond to immunotherapy drugs. They can begin to respond if they receive certain gut microorganisms from mice that responded to the drugs.

Changing the gut microbiome can “reprogram” tumor microenvironments that are resistant to immunotherapy drugs. Making them more conducive to treatment with these drugs, Dr. Trinchieri noted.

To test whether fecal transplants are safe and can help cancer patients respond better to immunotherapy. Dr. Trinchieri and his colleagues developed a small, single-arm clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma.

ABOUT THE TEST

The patients’ tumors had not responded to one or more rounds of treatment with the immune checkpoint inhibitors pembrolizumab (Keytruda) or nivolumab (Opdivo). Which were administered alone or in combination with other drugs. Immune checkpoint inhibitors release a brake that prevents the immune system from attacking tumor cells.

The study looked at fecal transplants, which were obtained from patients with advanced melanoma who had responded to pembrolizumab. To ensure that infectious agents are not transmitted. After treatment with saline and other solutions. The fecal transplants were delivered to the patients’ colon through colonoscopies, and each patient also received pembrolizumab.

After these treatments, 6 of the 15 patients who originally had not responded to pembrolizumab or nivolumab. They responded with tumor shrinkage or long-term disease stabilization. One of these patients has shown an ongoing partial response after more than two years and is still being followed by researchers. While four other patients are still receiving treatment and have not shown disease progression for more than a year.

RESULTS

The treatment was well tolerated, although some of the patients experienced minor side effects associated with pembrolizumab, including fatigue.

Based on the study’s findings, the researchers suggest that larger clinical trials should be conducted to confirm the results and identify biological markers that could eventually be used to select patients who are more likely to benefit from treatments that alter the gut microbiome.

