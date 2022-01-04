How Spaniards excel in business and in everyday life

What are the essential characteristics of Spaniards when doing business and how it compares with their social life. The details, in this note.

The idiosyncratic characteristics of the Spanish culture, and of the vast majority of Latin American countries include traits such as: kindness, joy, sociability, self-esteem; but also pride, traits that stand out more in business relationships.

Negotiation meetings often include conversations that often lead to chats in a more informal style, which is why these meetings generally take much longer than in other European countries. Even these conversations can end in dinners that go on into the wee hours.

Spanish idiosyncrasy in labor relations

The friendly and informal character are two very marked features in the rhythm of life of the Spanish, who live their daily lives more slowly. In fact, there is an implicit permission that allows you to be late for at least the first 15 minutes to any meeting. However, it is important to note that, especially among Spanish businessmen who operate in international markets, lateness is a thing of the past. Out of respect for the interviewee, they try to be punctual.

At this point, it should be noted that contacts made in person work much better than those established through other means of communication. The recommendation method is also still very crucial. We can count on a satisfied Spanish customer to recommend us to their friends.

For the Spanish, aesthetics play a valuable role: both the outward appearance and the care of the person, as well as the environment associated with the business meeting; as well as that the furniture of the conference room is refined and elegant.

Spaniards from small and medium-sized companies sometimes do not speak a language other than their own. Therefore, it is advisable, if possible, to keep the conversation in Spanish and thus adapt to the vision and perception of the Spanish world. However, if you do not feel competent enough in the Spanish language, it is better to use an interpreter before having an interview that will require much more effort than your partner.

In Spain there is a great variation in the work culture from one region of the country to another. It should also be noted that there is currently a growing cultural and educational gap, which can be seen very clearly if one looks closely at Spanish society. If the “older” generation is compared to the “younger” generation, there are significant differences in terms of skills, discipline or diligence.

In particular, companies such as AWISEE that work in online marketing in Spain and in Latin American countries such as Colombia or Argentina, must take into account cultural aspects that are very different from those of Europe or other parts of the world.

Business meeting

During negotiations it is key, to be successful, showing solidarity with your partner in less relevant matters, while maintaining good manners.

The negotiations of the Spanish are good and persistent. Keep in mind that the objective of a negotiation is to lower the demands of the other. One strategy that usually works is to start with a very high level of demand and then make concessions subtly and carefully, but do not make big concessions all at once, as this can appear suspicious.

Our proposals must be practical, well calculated and presented professionally. Avoid generalities and underestimations. Also, keep in mind that for Spaniards, the quality / price ratio of the product is often more important than the low price itself.

The work schedule is also very different. Take into account holidays and the time they start working each day: from 9 a.m. in the morning. Between 2 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. It is “lunchtime” (and if possible, naps), although they also take advantage of work meetings during lunch with a client or a colleague, but it can also be the time when there is no one to be reached in the room. Spanish office. At night, working hours can be extended until 8:00 p.m. and informal meetings until 01:00 or 02:00 the next day.

