SpaceX has managed to put an end to two problems that they interrupted the communications of their reusable rockets during landing. One of them, known as the “reentry blackout”, even affected the ferries at the time. For a few seconds, it made everyone’s hair stand on end at mission control. The other drawback is unique to SpaceX’s Autonomous Offshore Platform System (ASDS).

In any case, the company founded by Elon Musk is the first to achieve a stable connection of telemetry and video during all descent stages. This has already been seen in the landing of the Falcon 9 rocket of the mission GPS III Space Vehicle. This is the first time that a completely clean transmission has been achieved, that is, without cuts and pixelated images.

As it explains Primal space, the first inconvenience arises in the re-entry into the atmosphere. When the rocket returns to earth at about 500 km / h, it goes through a critical period of time in which friction generates high temperatures, which in turn form a plasma cloud (on the same frequency as S-band waves) that disrupts radio communications with SpaceX’s autonomous platform.

This gives rise to the known “communications blackout“or communications blackout in which the ground base cannot communicate with the booster, and vice versa. The solution that SpaceX has found, is to locate the S-band transmitters at the top of the rocket, that is, away from the As a consequence, the signals no longer have that “noise” that prevented them from reaching Earth.

This is a problem, as mentioned at the beginning, that has been around since the era of space shuttles. This solution, if applied to other reusable rockets beyond those proposed by SpaceX, could be very useful to put an end to those “minutes of terror” in which mission control loses contact with the spacecraft at the time of re-entry.

SpaceX chooses its own satellites

Credit: Wikipedia

But this is not all. SpaceX has faced a second problem that involved the cut of communications at the exact moment of landing. And it is that the autonomous platform located in the ocean connects with the company’s headquarters in Hawthorne (California) via satellite. However, the vibrations generated by the Merlin engines of the Falcon 9’s propeller when landing on the ship caused the satellite to wobble from side to side.

The satellite antennas installed on the maritime platform were directional. In other words, the movement caused the connection to the satellite to be lost. Some suggested using a second landing platform that would not suffer from landing vibrations. However, it was an expensive and impractical solution.

SpaceX decided to use a smarter and more profitable technique: start using Starlink satellites. These, unlike the conventional ones, have a matrix capable of redirecting the signal in motion. As if this were not enough, if the connection with a satellite is lost, the base can connect to another of the same constellation.