The season of the Christmas holidays is getting closer and closer and it can be seen in the decorations of buildings. In a traditional way, it is a date when it is customary to go on vacation or simply stay with the family. Like last year, it will now be different due to the pandemic that is being experienced. The main recommendation you can make to your patients is that they avoid mass meetings for their own safety. Although if you have patients with diabetes then it is essential that you convey the following information to them.

According to Dr. Mike Alonso Vivas, Medical Director for Novo Nordisk Mexico, the first thing to do is pay attention to the food part. It does not matter if a person goes out or if he stays at home because he must take care of his diet.

What you can eat and drink

In this case, he points out that it is important to eat slowly and enjoy delicious foods that are eaten only once a year. For this reason, serving size is something to emphasize. The amount of food should be the same as that eaten the rest of the year and never exceed the amounts.

The specialist mentions that for the Christmas holidays, people living with diabetes can consume entrees such as seafood, soups and salads that can include nuts, without containing dough or bread. As a main dish, you can enjoy roasts of meat or fish, preferably without pasta, rice or potatoes. It is also essential that the dish is accompanied with a vegetable salad. In case of consuming bread it must be integral.

With regard to desserts, homemade preparations with low sugar content are recommended, such as lemon ice cream or other specials such as baked apples, for example.

Constant monitoring of sugar levels

Another tip is that not because it is a holiday season should you forget the glucometer. During these days as well as the rest of the year, glucose should be measured frequently and insulin adjustments recommended by the GP.

As alcoholic beverages generate a lot of calories. In case of consuming any, it should be in strict moderation. For women, it is advisable to have only one glass of drink and for men two glasses at most. Although the ideal is to avoid the consumption of drinks such as wines or sweet liquors, juices or mixes for drinks such as margaritas, since they are high in calories.

Remind your patients that there is a risk of late hypoglycemia, which can appear up to 36 hours after drinking and be moderate or severe in people who have eaten little or nothing. In addition, alcohol intake hinders the perception of hypoglycemia, given the dizziness that it can cause, which is more risky.

Exercise every day

The physical activity plays a crucial role in controlling diabetes and weight, especially at Christmas and the end of the year season. The ideal is to do an exercise routine regularly and not abandon it.

You can indicate to your patients that living with diabetes is not a limitation to enjoy the Christmas holidays. Coexistence is important for its benefits for mental health but you cannot make the mistake of making carelessness that can be catastrophic.