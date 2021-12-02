Therefore, you have to know that it is a type of ultra-fast memory. More than anything because, both reading and writing, must be done almost immediately, something that would be impossible in case of using other types of memory such as that used by devices as internal storage.

In the case of smartphones, it acts in a specific way. To begin with, the operating system is in charge of controlling the access of the terminal apps and other elements of the system to the RAM memory, so that they can read or write only when this allows it.

But, in a much more simplified way, in our day to day it means that the operating system, its different processes and other elements have used part of this ultra-fast storage In order to get to work, while the space is free, it is for the different apps that we open on the mobile. In addition, when you restart the device, this storage will be completely freed, filling up with the different elements that we have just mentioned.

How to look at it

In this case we will depend to a great extent on the operating system of our phone. For example, in Apple phones there is no way to check this type of storage, so we will have to resort to a third-party application. We recommend the app Lirum Device Info Lite:

On the other hand, within the Android world, practically all devices would have to offer us this information if we navigate between their settings. But, in general, we must access Settings> Phone Information / System / About Phone (We give you several options because the name of this section may change depending on the customization layer). Within this, we must look for the RAM Memory section, in which it will tell us the total.

Also, if we enable the development options we can see the apps that are using this memory. To do this, go to Settings> About phone / System / About phone> Press 7 times on the build number. Then, look for the development options and enter Memory or In Execution. In the first option we can see the average memory use, while in the second alternative, we will see the apps that are using this type of storage. Although if you want to find more information about this type of storage, we recommend the app CPU-Z, free on Google Play:

The types

In the same way that there are different types of processors, screens, among other aspects, in the smartphone market we can also find several types of this memory that, in general terms, differ both in their speed and in their energy efficiency. And although there may be several types, we will talk about the three most common that you can find, so, for your next phone you will have to make sure that it does not have a lower version than these options, because it will not be the most recommended if you are looking for a good memory RAM.

LPDDR4

This is the least advanced option of the three that we will present to you, we refer to the LPDDR4. Although, it is normal to be able to find it in the mid-range and low-range terminals. We are facing a type of storage that manages to support capacities that only go up to 32 GB of space. In addition, its speed for data transfer is up to 4,266 Mbps, as we will see in the next type.

LPDDR4X

As time has progressed, we find that the most common type that we will see in different smartphones is the LPDDR4X RAM. The X at the end tells us that it is a derivative version of LPDDR4 technology, which we have just seen. This specific type can offer us a data transfer speed of up to 4,266 Mbps, as in the previous case, however, it is capable of supporting capacities ranging from 8 GB to 96 GB.

LPDDR5

The evolution in all aspects of the phones is clear, for this reason, the RAM was not going to be left behind. For this reason, LPDDR5 technology has already begun to spread among mobiles. In addition, we are facing the fastest type thanks to its speed up to 6,400 Mbps which translates into transfers of more than 50GB per second. It even improves the energy consumption of the terminals by up to 30%. But, as we said, it is expanding, so we will only see this technology in top-of-the-range smartphones.

How much memory do you need?

Another of the most widespread unknowns, if not the most widespread, among different mobile users is related to how much RAM does any mobile need so that its performance is what we expect, and does not always remain frozen. Many, logically, will think that the more the better, but the truth is that the answer is not so simple.

To begin with, we would have to download a 1 GB terminal, since apps and system processes are getting heavier. From there, things will improve. However, one of the most recommended options will be to have a phone that has at least 4 GB of this storage. With the aim that we can keep a large number of apps open simultaneously without the terminal suffering any type of freezing or going much slower.

Although, if you are one of those who spends hours playing different games, or you use your phone to work or other related aspects, your best option will be to have at least 8 GB of RAM, or also 12 GB if you are too demanding with it. performance of a smartphone. Therefore, the amount will depend on the use you are going to make of your device. The more demanding you ask, the more RAM you will have to look for.