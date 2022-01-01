A few days ago we answered the question of how often you have to wash the sheets and why and it turned out that the subject aroused a lot of interest, the short answer to that question is that it should wash the sheets once a week, although like everything in life there are contexts and nuances to take into account that can give rise to different answers … So we have proposed to do a similar analysis with respect to bathroom towels, which are also among the textiles that we use the most at home.

The escalating price of electricity may lead us to have to control the number of washing machines that we put every week and that can translate into a decreased frequency of washing And with towels you have to take special care, so today we want to reflect on how many days we should wash them and why, but also on what we should do with the towels on the days that we do not wash them with the idea of ​​reusing them.

It is easy to understand that towels are, along with kitchen towels, among the most dangerous textiles in the house if your hygiene is not adequate. The bathroom is a place where you concentrate humidity, where we usually keep high temperatures and that many times has stuffiness and towels are the textiles with which after getting out of the shower, in that bathroom, we dry our body … Although the towels look good and do not look dirty, they are concentrated on them germs, including fecal bacteria, which could pose a risk to our skin and to our health in general if we are not careful.

Said like that, it makes you want to wash your towels every day, but that would not be very good from the point of view economic and not since ecological. It’s about finding a Balance between what is hygienic and healthy and what is reasonable from other points of view, and in this sense, most studies coincide in establishing an adequate frequency of washing of bath towels for single use, a periodicity of biweekly, that is, every three or four days. As with the sheets, if at home there are sick people, elderly, with sensitive skin, etc. it would be convenient to increase the washing frequency and change the towels day yes, day no, washing them therefore every two days, the same would happen with the shared towels if any.

Something fundamental to take into account is what we must do with the towels on the days that we do not wash them and change them for clean ones and that is that on those days we must make sure that that they dry conveniently so that the humidity does not favor the development of germs in them. The ideal would be dry them in the open air, but since that is not always possible, another option is to spread the towels on a towel rack to ensure drying before the next use.

There are other details that we can also take care of, such as lower the toilet seat before pulling the cistern to prevent the bacteria present in it from reaching our towels through the air and wash our hands very well before drying them with towels to avoid contaminating them directly ourselves … Of course, from this, from washing our hands, we have learned a lot during the pandemic but sometimes indoors we feel safer and we neglect ourselves.

