We all agree on how pleasant it is to get into bed with clean sheets but obviously it is not usual for us to change them daily. How many days do you have to wash them? Should we wash them every week? Is it enough to change the sheets every fortnight? Why is it bad for us to keep the sheets unchanged for many days?

There is no exact rule that answers all our questions because the needs in each house or at each moment may be different, but we do know that we have a daily and very close contact of our body with the sheets and therefore the weekly hygiene seems the most appropriate as a general rule.

Sheets can accumulate microorganisms whose presence is favored by humidity and therefore can transmit infections or cause allergies. We do not see dirt on them and that is why it may seem to us that the sheets are clean but, as with towels, they are textiles with which we have a very direct contact and that are impregnated with microorganisms from our own body.

If we change the sheets once a week, it is important to maintain the habit of air the bed every morning the rest of the days, to eliminate the humidity that accumulates during the night and thus minimize these risks of infection. In warm seasons, when we sweat more it may be convenient to change the sheets more frequently and, however, in cold seasons if we sleep without heating we may be able to stretch the washing frequency to a maximum of 10 or 12 days.

In case of living with people allergic to mites hygiene in this sense becomes even more important and we will have to wash the sheets more frequently. It is important to bear in mind that together with the sheets we must also maximize the hygiene of pillow and mattress covers. This does not happen with other textiles such as curtains, cushions or sofa covers with which the contact we maintain is not so close, although their periodic washing is also important in addition to ventilation.

Similarly, if there is someone sick at home Your bed sheets should be washed more frequently, in some cases even every day. Once again, common sense is the one that can best guide us when deciding when to wash the sheets taking into account why. Especially in recent months we are more sensitized than ever to issues of hygiene and disinfection due to the COVID pandemic and it is easy to understand that extreme hygiene measures in textiles for intimate and personal use will always be positive.

