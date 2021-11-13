Nintendo’s fortune thanks to the Switch will be invested in the company’s own future. How? Some clues have been given on this.

Behind the quarterly financial report that Nintendo and its board of investors have published, very important data continue to come to light to understand the next steps that the company takes.

The more than 90 million Switches sold and their respective games give for a good fortune. Recently, Nintendo has offered an idea of ​​how it plans to invest those 450 billion yen ($ 3.95 billion) in the next few years.

A good part, some 100 billion yen ($ 879 million) will go directly to game development. On the other hand, up to 50 billion yen (440 million dollars) will go to projects such as films and audiovisual content.

Another 300 billion yen ($ 2.6 billion) will go to “maintain and expand relationships” with consumers through new infrastructure projects, which we could call research and development.

In a business with extreme fluctuations such as entertainment, the basic policy of our financial activities has been to insure cash and other liquid assets so that we can continuously offer products and services that constantly bring new surprises, commented on the report.

Nintendo said it aims to grow its game development organically, but nor does it rule out mergers and acquisitions. Something that must be taken into account.

The big N has made a few headlines over the past few hours. Feel free to take a look at all of them.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by David Rodríguez.