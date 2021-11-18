Join the Cointelegraph host and analyst, Benton Yaun, and our market experts, Jordan finneseth and Marcel Pechman, to analyze the latest news from the crypto market. Here’s what to expect in this week’s market news roundup:

After the market news update, our special guest Michael Kong, CEO and Chief Information Officer of the Fantom Foundation, discusses the inner workings of the Fantom platform, how it differs from other networks, the price behavior of the FTM token, regulation, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and what sets Fantom apart from the rest of the competition.

Using data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, a platform for cryptocurrency traders who want to stay one step ahead of the market, Cointelegraph experts identify two altcoins that stood out this week: KP3R and Voyager Token (VGX).

Lastly, Cointelegraph Market Analyst, Marcel Pechman, discusses the idea of ​​market manipulators and whether they are responsible for the recent drop in prices. But if there is someone or some people that move the markets, shouldn’t it work both ways? When does the price go down and when does it go up? Get all the details in our expert opinion segment.

