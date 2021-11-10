There are two ways of interpreting the supply crisis that affects all the markets of the world today: or as a transitory point towards the old normal or like the future that awaits us in the medium term. It is resolved as the debate is resolved, to solve the problems of stock and delivery times will require left hand and money. A lot of money. How many? According to the United States, about $ 17,000 million.

The plan. It is the money allocated by the Biden Administration for the upgrade and expansion of seaports throughout the country. According to CSB, it is a game specifically aimed at alleviating the logistics crisis. On the eve of the Christmas season and after a year and a half of restrictions, many ports are operating at the best of their capacities. Sometimes on the edge. Los Angeles, for example, is receiving about twenty freighters a month unexpectedly.

Urges. What does this mean? That some ships appear without prior appointment at the docks of the port loaded to the top of containers that must be unloaded by stevedores, hampered for months by anti-covid restrictions. The result is widespread congestion at the docks, one that takes a final toll on retailers and the consumer. Los Angeles is moving 19% more merchandise than in 2018 without there being more resources to manage it.

There is traffic jam and thousands and thousands of containers waiting to be emptied.

Long ago. A significant part of the investment ($ 4,000 million) will go to build more docks and standardize logistics data management over the next few months. It is the most immediate action, one that involves mobilizing the army to lend a hand at the docks. In aggregate, the government wants to spend more than $ 1 trillion to repair and improve America’s infrastructure, from ports to railways to highways. They were long-pending reforms in the country. The logistics crisis has only accelerated them.

Diversification. In Europe, the main concern of governments continues to be the energy crisis. Logistics seems to have found its particular escape valve in the small ports, benefiting from the congestion in the main docks of the continent. In Antwerp, one of the top three in Europe, the queue of ships waiting to unload their merchandise reaches two days. There are no cranes, no stevedores, no truck drivers. Who has benefited is Le Havre, in France, now prioritized by shipping companies.

Here and there. Spain, the continental country that moves the most containers throughout the year, denies any type of congestion at its docks. Algeciras and Valencia, the two main ones, operate without traffic jams. The state, just in case, will invest € 4,500 million over the next five years to adapt and update them. The problem here (and throughout Europe) is more related to the shortage of truckers: there are about 15,000 missing (for a total of 400,000 on the continent). And there are no expectations of immediate improvement.

Image: William William / Unsplash