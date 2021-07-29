Ups and downs

Doubts about sexual frequency usually come when someone thought that everything was perfect and discovers that their partner is not satisfied with the amount of sex in the relationship. It may also be that neither of them is. This discrepancy is common in any formal relationship and is nothing that has no solution. After all, frequency is just one of many factors involved in sexual satisfaction.

Science opines

It is very difficult to investigate sexual satisfaction in a couple, initially because of the way in which the data is collected. However, when it comes to sex, we want answers and we want them now. So, after the warning, these are the conclusions that have been reached:

Normally, time causes both satisfaction and sexual frequency in couples to decrease. This is mainly due to factors such as work, chores, children, relationship problems, or physical or physiological issues.

Sexual frequency and satisfaction are inversely related to divorce rates. That is, the more sexual satisfaction, the fewer divorces there are. And in this sense, according to a study published in 2015, the maximum point of happiness is reached by having sex. once a week.

Why once a week?

The explanation is very antisexy, because it obeys a very godin principle: law of diminishing results. This indicates that adding more employees to do a job increases productivity, but only up to a point. When exceeding it, the efficiency drops. Low is a principle, sex once or twice a month is insufficient, but doing it more than once a week will not make you any happier either.

In fact, a couple of years ago a study was done in which couples were asked to have twice the normal sex and the conclusion was that the change did not give them more happiness. In fact, they enjoyed it less.

In that sense, it is also necessary to point out something obvious but worth remembering: sexual satisfaction changes at certain points in the relationship, be it due to age, health, fatigue, attraction and an extensive list of reasons. Thus, what we should do is not comply with a number of times, but observe our response to x number of times and make the necessary adjustments. Don’t think about the standard of the world, but about the standard of your relationship. In most cases, the couples who have doubts about their sexual frequency are the ones who are not doing it enough. Instead, there are couples who are perfectly happy with little sex.