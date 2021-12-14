It is evident that this configuration that we are going to select will be directly related to the cost of the equipment as a whole. Precisely for this reason we must be careful when it comes to choose these components and be clear about the type of use. For example, along these lines we are going to focus on one of the most demanding operating modes in some cases.

Specifically, we refer to video editing, a type of work that a few years ago was unthinkable for most users, but which has ended up spreading. By this, what we mean is that a large part of the computers sold today are capable of this type of work. Also, software developers for publishing projects try to make things a lot easier for us. But with everything and with it, there are a series of minimum requirements that must be met.

In the same way, it is preferable to have some prior knowledge to obtain the most satisfactory results in this video edition. And it may be the case that we wonder about the amount of RAM memory that we will need when editing a video on our computer.