Carbohydrates are the main source of energy in our diet and are required daily to feed vital organs such as the brain. However, there are so-called diets without carbohydrates, we tell you how much is the minimum that can be consumed of this nutrient.

Hydrates at their simplest

As part of a balanced diet, carbohydrates are the macronutrient with the greatest presence and a carbohydrate-free diet seems very difficult to achieve.

In growing people, in adults seeking a balanced diet, in pregnant or lactating women with high metabolism, it is recommended not to consume less than 100 grams of carbohydrates daily, since below this amount the ketosis process is likely to begin.

If we carry a keto diet in which hydrates should be reduced to the maximum, the minimum daily amount of this nutrient decreases to about 50 grams ideally.

However, eating a diet that is very low in carbohydrates that offers a 10% less of daily calories how it happens with keto or ketogenic diets is difficult to carry out, since almost all foods in their natural form have a minimum of this nutrient.

Thus, if we want to reduce the percentage of carbohydrates below 50 grams per day, it is very likely that we will also put the coverage of other nutrients at risk and reduce the daily calories considerably.

A diet without carbohydrates, with 0% or zero grams of this nutrient each day is impossible to achieve and also, dangerous for the body Since even a minimum each day it is recommended to ingest together with the ketone bodies to adequately supply the brain.

