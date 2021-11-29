Convinced by their great virtues What we find with these vehicles is that they are cars that respond very well in all their facets, with much more experience, greater gifts and problems that are now extinct. And there, the Elon Musk brand takes the lead. Equipped with the latest technology, highly regarded autonomies or innovative tools such as autonomous driving, it is not surprising that they are the most popular cars in the industry.

What’s more: if we take a walk through some European territories, we will see that getting a Tesla would be cheaper in countries like Norway or Sweden of what can be today in our country or in Germany, to give two examples. But, beyond this, it is also possible that with the brand we will give us the cheapest electric car that we can buy.

When someone thinks of the best possible electric car, they usually think of a Tesla, even if the money does not reach them. It is your main barrier to entry. But it is not the same in all countries of the world. There are some where getting one is comparatively cheaper than others.

The cheapest Tesla is the Model 3

The market niche of the American company has always been very differentiated from brands such as Audi or Polestar, Volvo’s sportiest and most electrified luxury range. However, and although in general you can see cars with similar characteristics between them (powers, battery capacity, autonomies, quality of materials …), Tesla has remained one step above in what may be less cheap cars but just as performance.

Anyway, nowadays that is no longer so. And if we look at markets like Spanish, even more so. This is because the brand has decided that its cheapest Tesla is now for an amount close to the 45,000 euros. We are talking, specifically, of the Model 3 (here its technical sheet) in its sedan version Standard Range Plus RWD.

This is the one that is presented with a fairly significant range of autonomy in its range (448 km), being the evolution of the Standard Range. Yes indeed; the Model S Plaid + continues to lead them a long way. With a power of 175 kW (238 hp), makes it a very interesting option within the Spanish scene, where although there are other models that offer more range at lower prices, such as the Volkswagen ID.3 Pro, today there are not too many premium proposals with similar characteristics capable of planting it. face.

A one-of-a-kind car

This was a car that began to be sold for a starting price of about 60,000 euros and that now does offer signs of having a cost within reach of more pockets. All in all, its popularity is not surprising as it is ahead of its rivals in several key fields. One of them, as we see, is the battery, which, being of its own manufacture, makes it a car unique in its kind. There are also aspects such as the management of its use, which results in a lower final consumption while the autonomy is higher.

Currently, this basic model is launched from 45.00 euros, although it does not carry the full autonomous driving package. Here comes the real dilemma: do we add it? Everything seems to indicate that it is, but doing so will cost us 6,400 euros, which significantly increases the final cost of the bill. Obviously, the more extras, the higher the cost.

In addition, this Tesla Model 3, the cheapest in the house, benefits from the extensive network of Supercharger fast chargers (the Superchargers), already installed throughout the US, much of Europe and Spain. In Europe it already has 430 locations, of which 210 individual Superchargers are spread over 26 service stations in Spain.