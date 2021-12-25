And no, it is not an exercise in laziness on the part of Funko Pop. The company is interested in a certain part that we do not have technical knowledge about your collections So they can launch dozens of variants of dolls of a specific character, simply by changing the accessory (we remember the Stacy Malibu, right?).

We already saw that It is not easy to catalog the Funko Pop because there is no official database where they tell us about the total number of figures, the number of products that make up the series, the total production of the dolls and the prices at which they were launched on the market.

But luckily, fans sometimes work miracles, and that’s what happens with the web Pop Price Guide. It is neither more nor less than a collaborative website in which users from all over the world can participate by adding the data they know about different Funko Pop. Thanks to this information, we will know at a glance all the data associated with a figure in concrete. If you are bugging the world of cryptocurrencies and have ever entered CoinMarketCap or CoinGeeko, Pop Price Guide is exactly the same, but with Funkos instead of crypto. The Web scans the prices at which purchases and sales are made of different Funko Pop models that are made on its own platform, gives them an evaluation, orders the figures in ranking and shows you all the products associated with a character in question.

Does this also serve to speculate?

No, or at least, it is not the purpose of the web. The most interesting data that this shows us database is he number of units for sale and the number of people who have said Funko on their wish list. Why? Well, because this throws us a lot information on supply and demand what about a doll. For example, him Stan Lee (Comikaze) Funko has a total of 0 units for sale at the time we write these lines. However, more than 500 users are pursuing having one, and the average sale price is roughly in the $ 145, which gives us a clue that this figure may fetch a much higher price in the future.

Of course, let’s not kid ourselves. This is only going to happen with very specific products. In this case, only thousand figures by Stan Lee, the series launch was in the year 2013 and the dolls were sold under the Exclusive label. If we add to this that good old Stan is no longer among us, because we have the perfect storm for his figure to begin to acquire value. Despite this, if you have one of these figures (or any other that the web considers to have a high price), you should know that it will have lost all its value if the doll or the box has suffered any type of scratch or superficial damage.