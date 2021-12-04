The news broke on November 30: Marta Ortega, daughter of Amancio Ortega, will assume the non-executive presidency of the Inditex group next April, specifically on day 1. According to the company in an official statement, the replacement of Pablo Isla has occurred as a result of a “mutual agreement” separation.

Since this event occupies the main headlines of the national press, much has been said about Marta Ortega’s progressive career within Inditex. In addition, the future president has just inaugurated ‘Untold Stories’, the Peter Lindbergh exhibition, in A Coruña. So, without a doubt, it is in the center of all eyes.

Although there are still several months for the change in the presidency to take effect and there may be some other change in this regard, there are several questions that haunt our heads. How much will Marta Ortega earn in her new position as non-executive president of the Spanish giant and what will her work focus on?





As we read in Expansión, Ortega’s earnings would adhere to the remuneration plan of the Inditex board, which will be in force until 2023. “The document, ratified by 98.42% of the capital, determined a fixed remuneration of 3.25 million euros for the executive president, Pablo Isla “.

Of course, in Business Insider we read that “the heiress could take on fewer executive functions than its predecessorTherefore, the position of the CEO —who will be held by Óscar García Maceiras— could gain weight and also entail greater remuneration “.

They add that “it is most likely that a new remuneration roadmap will be drawn up that could be raised to the next shareholders’ meeting in July 2022. A logical solution would be for Marta Ortega to receive a lower salary than that of Isla if her minor functions are confirmed“So, at the moment, it cannot be confirmed with total certainty what the exact salary of Amancio’s daughter will be.

On the other hand, regarding the first tasks of Marta Ortega, in RTVE they point out that “she will continue to be very involved with the product, she will continue to supervise the image of Zara and its fashion proposal,” as Isla defended at the press conference at the that his farewell from Inditex was made official.

In addition, it will exercise “its functions of president of the board of directors. It will be that of Sunday, in representation of the shareholding, “confirmed Isla himself.

In Cinco Días they affirm that, among their main occupations, are “completing the digitization of the business that began a decade ago and the group’s commitment to sustainability.”

In the same medium they point out that “among the objectives set by Isla is that of achieve the company’s net zero emissions by 2040, achieve that the energy used is 100% renewable in 2022 and the reduction of water consumption in its supply chain by 25% by 2025 “, objectives that may fall on the heir. Finally, in Expansión they refer to Marta Ortega and García Maceiras (CEO) will jointly develop Inditex’s new investment plan.

Photographs | Gtres