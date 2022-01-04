Mode 33, regulated by the Social Security Law, offers an opportunity for self-employed persons who have recently lost their jobs and Mexicans who are abroad to access the health services of the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social. . But it comes at a cost.

How much does it cost to insure in the IMSS if you do not have an employer or are unemployed?

This modality is also known as Family Health Insurance or Voluntary Insurance. Each person and family member can access this benefit by paying annual fees in advance, according to the following costs:

Among the benefits that you and your family can access with the IMSS modality 33 are medical services, surgeries, pharmacy and maternity care.

What it does not include are cosmetic surgeries, hearing aids, provision of lenses, treatments for chronic diseases that imply permanent therapeutic control.

To start the process of your Voluntary Insurance in the IMSS click on this link .

According to the Government of Mexico: “It is important to mention that (modality 33) only grants the right to receive medical, surgical, pharmacy and hospitalization care; does not entitle Infonavit, economic subsidies or disabilities, childcare service, or pension “.