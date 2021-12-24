How much does Latin America spend on Christmas?

We are a few hours away from the official arrival of Christmas, one of the most important times of the year for millions of people around the world.

For Mexicans, the festivities, as such, begin from December 12 to January 6, a period known as Guadalupe-Reyes, where events such as posadas, Christmas dinners, exchange of gifts and toys are held for children, among other expenses, which are added to the strongest of the month: Christmas and New Year’s dinners.

The holiday season is, without a doubt, the strongest of the year, not only in terms of expenses, but also in terms of emotion, because for some people it is about closing a cycle; finish a year, no matter how difficult it has been, and start the next with the best vibe.

As in Mexico, in various parts of Latin America, Christmas is one of the periods that includes a variety of gastronomic traditions, family gatherings and, for many, significant expenses.

According to data from the promotions page PicodiAmong the countries that generate the most expenses at this time are Chile, Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Brazil, as shown in the graph above.

According to the data revealed, the per capita disbursement in Chile is 379 dollars, a figure that places them in the first position, while, below the Andean country, is Mexico, with a total of 368 dollars per capita.

More specifically, in Mexico, according to information on the site marketing4ecommerce, the distribution of expenses by Mexicans at Christmas time is as follows: 51 percent in food for Christmas and New Year dinners; 43 percent in gifts for the family; 14 percent on home decorations; and 13 percent in gifts for friends and / or acquaintances.

Mexico is followed by Peru with a disbursement of $ 308, Argentina with $ 290 and in fifth place is Brazil with $ 282.