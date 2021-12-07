Starting university and studying medicine is a process that is full of questions, emotions and dreams, but have you ever wondered how much money you will have to invest in your education?

Studying medicine at a public institution is also a heavy expense

In Mexico the costs of private universities are somewhat high and contrary to what is thought, studying in a public institution is also a heavy expense.

According to data from the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO), the average cost per degree in a private university in our country. It ranges from 125,000 pesos to 930,000 pesos.

Since the most expensive is the medical degree; While in public institutions such as UNAM, UAM and IPN what they pay is close to 30,000 pesos, this, during the entire degree, taking into account the expenses in books and materials that, according to the career, oscillate in 360 pesos per month . But without stopping to consider, the expenses in food that go from 50 pesos a day, giving an estimate of 250 pesos per week and in other cases even a little more.

Study Medicine: Differences Between a Public School and a Private School

Similarly, there is a clear difference between studying Medicine at a public university and a private one. Based on the figures from the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO), the average cost to study the degree in our country is as follows:

Public University: $ 38,822

Private University: $ 977,027

The above figures are obtained from four main categories that exist in all universities in Mexico.

Admission Test.

Inscription.

Monthly payment.

Books, uniform and supplies.

The 2019 entrance exam to the UNAM the Medical Surgeon career was the most requested

In this sense, there are institutions such as the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) that enjoy prestige and are quite inexpensive. What must be paid to take the entrance exam and at the beginning of each semester is minimal compared to the others. Although like the schools of higher education, the biggest drawback is that the places are limited.

To put it in context, in the 2019 entrance exam to the UNAM the Medical Surgeon career was the most requested. 3,438 applicants were registered but only 39 were selected. With this it is observed that each place was contested by 88 people. Something quite similar happens with those who choose the same career but for the schools in the FES Iztacala and Zaragoza.

On the other hand, there is the alternative of studying Medicine at a private university. The income is not the problem but the payment of the tuition fees that are usually too high. That is why there is such a great difference between a training between one sector and the other.

It is not an economic career, and it is not easy either

Now, there are other aspects that must be taken into account when studying Medicine. If the university is not in your city of residence, you will have to find a room near the school. That means having to pay rent and other services.

As you can see, it is not an economic career, and it is not easy either, because throughout the training there are several obstacles to face.

