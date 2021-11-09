Buy from China usually involves some other risk. If the product arrives in bad condition, it may give us back the money. However, if breaks being under warranty after the first 14 days, and it has a high price, we may be forced to send him back to China paying us the shipping costs. And it can be very expensive for us.
If, for example, we have committed the recklessness of buy a mobile directly from China, and it breaks to us, we’ll probably have to send it back there to get it fixed, or have the seller send us a replacement instead. It is becoming easier and easier to buy mobile phones sent from Spain or the EU on Chinese websites, which is the most advisable thing to do to avoid scares when receiving it or having to send it.
Minimum 25.25 euros to send packages to China
However, there are other more expensive products that you may only ship from China, or that the offer that is available is only for those that are there in stock. It’s easy to fall for the bargains and not checking where what we buy comes from as long as we can get hold of it, and then when we go to check the warranty, problems can come.
For ship to china, it is necessary to resort to Post or others private parcel companies. In these cases, the base price starts from quite high figures, standing around 25 or 30 euros depending on the dimensions of the packages. On the official postal website, the International economic package to Zone D, which includes Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, has the following prices:
- Up to 1 kg: 25.25 euros
- Between 1 and 2 kg: 30.70 euros
- Between 2 and 3 kg: 36.15 euros
- Between 3 and 4 kg: 41.60 euros
- Between 4 and 5 kg: 47.05 euros
- Additional price for each kilo or fraction: 5.45 euros
With private messaging, the price skyrockets. In Packlink we can see the approximate base prices for an order sent by private courier, whose prices are as follows:
- 1 kg: 35.80 euros
- 3 kg: 64.18 euros
- 5 kg: 64.18 euros
- 10 kg: 89.45 euros
In these cases, shipments They are usually done with companies that are more expensive, and the indicative price can be even higher, using companies such as UPS or TNT. A 1 kg package from Madrid to Guangzhou with dimensions of 30 x 30 x 15 cm, it costs as little 75 euros with StarPack Express, hence the best option is always Post to perform this type of returns. International shipping prices have skyrocketed, and shipping something back to China is more expensive than ever.
If you pay with PayPal, the return may be free
The most web pages in China allow you to pay with PayPal, and it is recommended that you do it whenever you can. The payment platform covers us up to 30 euros of return shipping if we have to return an order to China, with a maximum of 12 requests per person per year. It is possible to carry out up to three refunds per transaction ID. Therefore, it is a good idea to take advantage of free returns with PayPal to save a lot of money.