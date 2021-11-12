That is why we will continue to pay attention to it, being necessary to change the brake fluid every two years, or, among others, check the condition of the hoses and pads. On the other hand, while the energy obtained by the combustion car comes from fossil fuels, that of an electric vehicle does so by reversing magnetic fields with coils powered by a battery. So this also requires at least one review every so often. All these tasks around the components are what they will later do because the cost of maintenance of the electric car can make a difference.

With it it is true that we will not have to change the oil, or the air and oil filters, but we will have to check other components such as the insulation and other components . Likewise, and although in an electrified vehicle -whether it is 100% electric or hybrid- regenerative braking is used to a great extent, which uses less brakes, we will still have a hydraulic-mechanical system that operates the brakes on the wheels.

Whenever we talk about the mechanical or system that surrounds the electric car we have to do it, in one way or another, with its maintenance. Here you can see tasks such as, for example, checking the state of the shock absorbers or the alignment of the steering that will continue to be as we used to.

How often is it done

In the case of the electronics that equip this type of vehicle, they undoubtedly have electronics and automation components that are practically the same. Except for a few insignificant interior and exterior body details, there are no major discordant points between electric and combustion cars.

That said, among the maintenance plans there must be the review time, the moment at which we will have to go to the workshop to check its status. For example, both in the case of the Golf with a combustion engine and in the electric one, and although the number of operations is much lower in the second, the recommended revision period is two years or 30,000 km. In addition, the extension of the electrified stretches to be greater.

Then, for their part, there are some more specific pieces, such as the batteries of the electric car, which require more frequent control, since, generally, they have a useful life of about 8 years, where they support around 3,000 full load cycles. The revision of other elements is still done the same in electric cars as in any other vehicle, as is the case with the state of the shock absorbers or the alignment of the steering.

In the case of its costs, it all depends, like everything. But generally the electrified vehicle tends to do because we have some minor expenses compared to what we could have with the traditional combustion car. However, it is also important to know that there are some components that have quite a few differences when it comes to their use.

It is much cheaper

For example, the case of tires: these tend to degrade more in an electrified one with greater speed. This is due to its exit acceleration. As this is greater than in a combustion car, the required traction of the wheels is also greater and therefore their friction against the asphalt.

The cost of maintaining these parts can vary greatly from one brand to another, but elements such as shock absorbers or the cabin filter, for example, will have the same price as combustion cars. But there are others like the battery, the most expensive, which would increase the figures.

In turn, an electric drive is less susceptible to breakdowns and requires little maintenance. It has no moving parts subject to wear; No oil, filters, spark plugs, heaters, or belts to change periodically. Another significant saving occurs with the transmission: the usual thing is that they mount automatic transmission and do not have a clutch.

According to measurements, this results in an average expenditure of between 3,600 and 4,000 euros for a conventional Golf over its first 12 years of life. On the other hand, what can be an electric Golf will mean an average cost of about 1,300 euros in the same period and as long as none of them suffer unscheduled breakdowns. Therefore, yes; the cost of maintaining an electric car is much cheaper.