In the case of isolates, high voltage components , the orange wiring must be checked for damage, deformities or color change. This means, at the same time, that according to the manufacturer we can have a shorter or longer revision time to which the car can pass, but above all a different cost. Of course, a car of 50,000 euros is not the same as a car of 10,000, and that also shows here.

Tasks such as checking the condition of the shock absorbers or steering alignment will remain as before. We will not have to change the oil, or the air and oil filters, but we will have to check the insulation and other components, such as the tires and brake pads .

The premise is easy: an electric car does not have as many parts as a combustion one and electric motors do not have oil, so their maintenance will be less. However, it is necessary to change certain liquids and other components They are identical to those of a car with a combustion engine.

What costs do manufacturers handle

Thus, anyone who owns a vehicle knows that maintenance is essential to drive safely and properly maintain the health of your car. However, and as can happen with other types of products or devices, it is also known that your costs may vary from one brand to another.

These operations are common to all cars that exist today and in the electric car they will be necessary after a time or mileage stipulated by the manufacturer. Although it is true that the traction battery is probably one of the weakest points of the electric car, it is not due to maintenance (the lithium-ion batteries do not have) but because degradation and shelf life.

There is little more that can be done than following a series of good practices to extend your life and maintain your capacity as much as possible. That is when we will have to talk about numbers. Usually, and with a time of 20,000 km for its revision, the approximate amount can range from 119 euros annually (1,428 euros in total) in brands such as Nissan or Renault for cars like the Leaf or the Zoe. This is what they explain to us from their website.

Volkswagen

Meanwhile, there are others that, without straying too far from these costs, do because the mechanical differences of one and the other are noticed. This is what happens with Volkswagen, which has a somewhat larger showcase of electrified cars, and where their maintenance is somewhat distant.

Thus, as announced by the German brand, for its electric vehicles there are fixed records such as 107 euros per year for the e-Golf or, where appropriate, for the new generation (ID.3 and ID.4).

Hyundai

The South Korean manufacturer also has a website (calculahyundai) where we can calculate the maintenance cost of its electric cars, although not in as much detail as we could do with Volkswagen. Thus, what they present to us are records for their Kona (in EV version).

They do so assuming that they make 15,000 kilometers per year for 8 years, where it is established that their costs can range from 976 euros in total; 122 euros per year or 10 euros per month. For the moment, this difference of 15 euros compared to Volskwagen will not mark an excessive distance either.

Tesla

And there, Tesla does make a difference. Because the revisions planned by the Elon Musk brand are always recommendations to keep the vehicle in perfect conditions of use and safety, but never mandatory.

If this maintenance program is not followed, the limited warranty that the brand grants to its new or pre-owned vehicles is not affected (for a Model 3 Standard, 4 years or 80,000 kilometers for the complete vehicle and 8 years or 160,000 kilometers for battery and motor group). In this, what the manufacturer marks is that we can speak of a cost of interventions, which ranges from a minimum of 500 euros for the first revision of a rear-wheel drive Model S at 1,050 euros of the corresponding to the fourth year (80,000 kilometers) of a Model X (here its technical data sheet).

BMW, among the most expensive

The normal thing is that the fewer revisions are necessary until reaching said mileage, the lower the price to pay will be, although this rule is broken with Ford, which offers a cheaper maintenance (around 60 euros per revision), despite recommending visits to the workshop closer to 10,000 km. On the opposite side is Mercedes, with the same 20,000 km, but with costs that exceed 300 euros.

Contrary to what it might seem, the BMW i3 has a review fee of 3,918 euros. Obviously, these amounts are only indicative and depend to a great extent on the use that is given to the vehicle and the establishment in which the maintenance is carried out, since even being official, prices vary from one workshop to another.