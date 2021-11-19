Family Link is an application that allows parents observe and control the content your children are watching through the screens, the time they spend in front of them and with the help of other filters restrict content that may not be suitable for them, all this through a linking of accounts between the devices of parents and children.

At what age can you start using Google Family Link?

There is no minimum age to start using this application, parents are in charge of deciding to use this tool to take care of the content that their children see when they are not near them, regardless of the age of the child, parents can link their devices to theirs.

The use of Google Family Link You can supervise the content that children see up to 14 years of age, since from that age they can remove the option to monitor the content; however, parents will be notified of this, therefore devices may be disabled until parents intervene.

Its use is free, this monitoring tool is created so that parents can take care of their children from the dangers and harmful content that the internet may present, although the application works strictly with the supervision of the parents, when the child turns 14 they can decide together their parents whether to continue supervision.

How can you start using Google Family Link with your children?

Make sure that the application is available in your country, so you can access the Play Store and download it on your device and on that of your child; This application allows you to monitor an account already created or a new account. By opening your account from your child’s device and entering ‘settings’ you will be able to access various options for content care.

In configuration you can place a time limit for the use of applications and searches your child’s account, this is done by going to ‘Digital well-being and parental controls’ or ‘Parental controls’; Depending on the version of Android, then go to ‘Daily limit’, enter your access code for parents and choose a time limit for the use of applications.

on your child’s device, for this you must enter your account from your device and select your child, choose ‘installed apps’ and choose which of them to block, although some applications will not allow blocking because they are necessary for the operation of the supervision.

Family Link also allows you to know the location of your child’s device, to do this you must enter the application and select your child, press the ‘location’ option and then ‘configure’; Activate location services and by pressing the ‘activate’ option you will be able to know where your child’s device is in a period of up to 30 minutes.

What are the best alternatives for restricting content to Google Family Link?

Google Family Link is the main option to monitor the activity of your children on their devices through accounts linked to each other; However, there are other alternatives to control what your children do without being close to them.

A parental control option is ‘Qustodio’, it is an application that allows parents to place a limit on the use of games or applications, block calls or messages, has an emergency button and parents receive a report of the activity that has had your child. This application has two versions: one free and one premium.

Kids Place is an application that allows you to modify accessible content and applications when you give your cell phone to your child, it also protects your personal information, prevents purchases or spending money online and also prevents your child from making calls or sending messages while using your cell phone.

Locategy, is a combination of GPS locator and content monitoring; It also allows you to place a limit on the time your child spends in front of the screen, it will send you reports if your child leaves the specified location and it will show you a history of the locations.

My Sereno: Parental Control, this application allows you to choose which applications your children can use, monitor the internet sites they visit, place a time limit on the use of the device; besides that it will allow you view and listen to messages and voice memos sent through WhatsApp or Messenger.

Norton Family is an application of your security company, it blocks inappropriate content, includes supervision of the sites and pages that your children enter, you have the option to limit who they send messages to and geolocation.