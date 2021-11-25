How much does an XGS-PON router cost for 10 Gbps fiber?

In both cases, the router is included free of charge. Digi is currently equipping the Zyxel AX7501-B0, while Orange has opted for the ZTE ZXHN F8648P . Both routers are among the most advanced in the world in the home segment, and their price is therefore commensurate with that.

Currently, Digi has the cheaper 10Gbps fiber , since for 30 euros per month we can hire it. Orange, for its part, obliges to do so through the Love Total packages, where the cheapest is Love Total Plus for 65 euros per month for 3 months, going to cost 120 euros later if we want 10 Gbps fiber.

The price is high on these routers for a multitude of reasons. Among them we find that their components are not so abundant as in the other current routers, and like all new technology, its price has not yet begun to fall. Among the high costs we find the inclusion of chips capable of handling 10 Gbps Ethernet connectivity. We also found that the ONTs they integrate are more expensive as they have to be adapted to the new modulations used by XGS-PON technology.

359.90 euros: the cheapest XGS-PON router

Therefore, we have to Zyxel AX7501-B0 is currently valued at about 359.90 euros in the few online stores that sell it in Switzerland. We have no reference to the ZTE router because it does not appear for sale in any online portal, but the logical thing is that its price is around that figure.

Looking at what the router costs, it is logical to see that Orange charges so much for currently offering the 10 Gbps fiber rate, in addition to including permanence. In the case of Digi, it is difficult to make calculations and see how it compensates them to include a router of that caliber for free, since its price is equivalent to what it costs 12 months of the 10 Gbps fiber rate; assuming the company buys the router at market price, which probably won’t.

In short, we see that the price of these routers is very high, just like the GPON routers were when they first hit the market a few years ago. Currently it is possible to find neutral routers that allow you to take full advantage of fiber for 30 or 40 euros.

In addition, buying universal routers with the integrated ONT is complicated, since fiber exchanges require that the ONT is identified in the company’s equipment with a protocol that can vary depending on the manufacturer and the operator. For this reason, most router manufacturers only sell neutral routers to users, which are connected in bridge mode to the operators’ routers or through a separate ONT. If we are looking for a router with 10 Gbps Ethernet, then we must resort to models such as the Netgear Nighthawk R9000 (449.99 euros) or the ASUS RT-AX89X (475.29 euros)