The kitchen renovation is one of the most requested reforms in the home. This is confirmed by Houzz, the reform platform that puts clients in contact with individuals, where they tell us that in addition to being one of the most requested projects among their clients, it supposes an average expense of around 10,000 euros. An expense that according to the same study, has grown by 50% during the last year.

And to confirm that a total kitchen renovation is possible with a budget of 10,000 euros, -or less-, four Houzz professionals show us four projects that fit this amount.

An elegant kitchen in a town house

Budget: € 6,800 (VAT included).

The goal of V-OM architect David Vendrell in the renovation of this kitchen was to take full advantage of the natural light from the patio and create a comfortable space through online distribution. The kitchen furniture are made of laminated wood, the floor is white porcelain stoneware. The expenditure on this equipment has been 4,500 euros and 2,300 euros on household appliances and furniture.





A spacious kitchen with lots of color

Budget: € 10,000 (VAT included).

For this project the owner was looking for a colorful design, to achieve a kitchen that transmits serenity and was a meeting place for family and friends where they can sit down to eat and socialize. He found in the Iago Blanco studio the right professional to make his vision come true for a budget of 10,000 euros. In study they bet on green mixed with wood (two trends in the same space).

In addition to furniture and appliances, this budget includes also includes the glass enclosure in the original arch of the house to keep the kitchen insulated, but at the same time visually open it to the day area.

An open kitchen with glossy finishes

Budget: € 9,656.97 (VAT included).

The owners of this kitchen asked AMD Estudio for a radical change in the ground floor of their house that passed through aopen the kitchen both to the living area and to the outside. The expense in the furniture of this kitchen with a glossy finish and careful lighting, was 3,190 euros for the furniture and the peninsula, and 1,406 euros on the countertops.





An elegant kitchen in gray and black tones

Budget: € 8,073 (includes VAT, excluding appliances).

The owners of this house asked the company Elisabet Brion Interiorista reduce the size of the original kitchen by almost half to give more space to the living room. According to this professional at Houzz, the key was do not mix colors so that the space does not seem smaller. The new furniture and coverings have turned the space into a modern design kitchen in which Elisabet opted for gray, or the color that triumphs this season. The cost of the renovation includes the porcelain floor, the gray furniture (€ 3,272.72), the Cheyenne granite countertops and fronts (€ 2,214.88). All appliances (dishwasher, ceramic hob, microwave and oven) including the hood which cost approximately 1,400 euros.





Similar in Decoesfera | Reform in the kitchen: Trends that you have to know if you are thinking about a change

Five trends to say goodbye to in the kitchen

It has inspired us:

All the kitchens seen have in common a large sculptural tap similar to this GRIFEMA model that has a price of 31.37 euros

GRIFEMA G4008-1 Irismart, 360 ° Swivel Kitchen Faucet, Sink Mixer with Shower Spout, Height 38 cm, Steel, Gray, With Doccia [Exclusivo en Amazon]

Two bar stools, Eames style by Movian. Set of two units in white for 134.24 euros

Amazon Brand – Movian Arendsee – Set of 2 Bar Stools, 55 x 48.5 x 111.5 cm, Gray

10 units or pieces of black T-handles similar to those of the last kitchen for 13.49 euros