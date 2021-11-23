For this reason, high interest rates in the United States can be a very heavy burden on monthly income, while “with low interest rates and low amortization costs, high house prices can be easily sustained in countries like Switzerland and the Netherlands”.

In the report by the Swiss financial consortium UBS, Hong Kong tops the list with the worst relationship between workers’ income and house prices.



In the United States, house prices rose with the economic recovery. This caused the rent of single-family homes to increase 10.2%, last September, compared to the same month of 2020, according to a CoreLogic report.

According to Goldman Sachs Bank, U.S. home prices are one-third higher than peak levels during the 2008 housing crisis. And these are feared to increase 16% more in 2022.

The pandemic hits the price of homes in CDMX, but inflates those of Puebla and Morelos

In Mexico City, a house takes up to 35 months to be commercialized.



According to UBS, for the first time since the 1990s, home prices in non-urban areas grew faster than in large cities.

The fall in the cost-benefit ratio of living in a city is mainly explained by the closure of work, entertainment, and commerce activities, among others, with the arrival of COVID-19.

In this way, it is understood that in Mexico City prices have not increased as much as in peripheral entities, such as Puebla, Querétaro or Morelos, during the quarters that followed the confinement, according to data from the Federal Mortgage Society.

Foreigners raise house prices in Baja California Sur and Quintana Roo

Other entities such as Baja California Sur or Quintana Roo experienced strong increases in house prices after the passage of the pandemic.

This stems from a strong increase in the demand for real estate by foreign retirees, coming from the United States, Canada or Europe, according to a report by Global Property Guide.