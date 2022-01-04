The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is breaking infection records. Be it serious or mild, the Covid discharge is mandatory. Also that of close contacts. How does it affect the salary level?

Thanks to vaccines, the omicron variant of covid is producing milder effects, and there is not as much income as in previous waves and variants.

But it is a very contagious variant, and not even vaccinated people are free of contagion. It is estimated that the peak will arrive this January, a few days after the Christmas family reunions.

If you catch coronavirus or have been in direct contact with a person who has it, it is mandatory to isolate, and therefore you have to take sick leave.

How does it affect your salary if you get Covid? Does it affect the same if you are not sick, but you have to confine yourself for being in direct contact with a sick person?

As explained Business InsiderAs is logical, all sick leave is managed by Social Security.

In the Covid-19 section of the own body, it is explained that lA sick leave due to Covid is processed as a temporary disability due to a common illness.

Since it is an assumption derived from an accident at work, Security covers the salary of contributors, but not completely.

During the time that the Covid patient is on sick leave, will receive 75% of your salary. He is also prohibited from working at that time.

That is, even if the coronavirus only gives you a cold or the flu and you can work remotely from home, if you ask to leave you will not be able to do so.

And what happens to people who are not infected but have to confine themselves because have they been in direct contact with a sick person? At work level, sick leave is considered the same, and therefore the cut is the same: 75% of the salary.

It is important to know that those who they are vaccinated With a complete guideline, if they have been in direct contact with infected people, you do not need to confine yourself, if they are not sick. Therefore it is not necessary to request the withdrawal.

The sick leave is processed like any other, the company is in charge, unless you are self-employed.

It never hurts to know this information, although we hope you don’t have to need it …