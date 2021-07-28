How much and how the Green Party paid influencers

illegally accepted a payment in exchange for posting messages of support for the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico in the last elections. Now we know

On June 6, in Mexico, the Federal Elections of Mexico 2021 were held. On that date, Each “Green Party Influencer” received an average of $ 200 thousand pesos in exchange for publishing messages of support for the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM) just on election day, which is illegal.

In total they were identified 95 “influencers of the Green Party” and the Inspection Commission of the National Electoral Institute (INE) calculated in 20 million pesos, the total payment of the PVEM for internet celebrities, with the aim of promoting among their followers the vote for PVEM, when we were already in an electoral ban, which basically means that it cannot be done by propagating politics.

Among the “Green Influencers” are personalities such as Raúl Araiza, Brandon Peniche, Barbara de Regil, Romi Marcos, as Isabel Madow, Lambda García, Regina Murguía and Sherlyn Gonzalez, among others.

The sanction to the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico is a fine of 40 million pesos, double what you paid to influencers; and in addition, a year of suspension of advertisements on radio and television. But, The investigation has yet to reach the Specialized Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal, This body will impose another sanction on the party and those involved in the illegal propaganda.

On the other hand, it should be noted that some famous people expressed their dissatisfaction when they learned about the “green influencers”, such as Facundo Who literally said: “They are sorry, they are disgusting, it is horrible to sell the vote, but it is even worse to sell your opinion”, the commentator and influencer publicly pointed out.