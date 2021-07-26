Facebook is the social network with the most users worldwide. This is indisputable as very few people know someone who does not have an account. The ease of creating them made of Facebook one of the most accessible platforms in the world, especially because it can be used on mobile devices.

We have to take into account that by 2021 it is estimated that 60% of the world’s population has internet access. While not all of these people use Facebook regularly, the number of new users continues to grow.

This is because Facebook works as a meeting point. With globalization, people are not tied to the borders where they were born. This means that you can celebrate the birthdays of family and friends or keep up with their lives just by checking their Facebook account.

Another feature widely used in this social network is that of groups, in which we can meet people that share our interests. Many marriages have been born from this interaction.

Also, many influencers use Facebook pages as contact center with your community, promote merchandise, conduct surveys or plan future events.

On the other hand, we can use the Facebook store “Marketplace” to buy, sell or exchange a product. This is a famous feature as we can sell without having to pay any kind of commission.

When we say that Facebook is the most used platform, we are not kidding. This has more than 2.4 billion active users monthly. This is more than the average YouTube users with 2 billion.

Having more than 4,200 million registered users in total, Facebook has a concurrence of more than 65% of its users assets per month.

This it’s a surprising statistic since multi-accounts, deceased users and business accounts are accounted for and even so the number exceeds 50%.

By April 2021, the number of Facebook users in India it exceeded 330 million, while in the United States that amount decreased to 190 million. Indonesia and Brazil are next with 140 and 130 million users respectively.

However, although Asian countries are the ones that most use this platform more than 55% of Facebook users speak English. Other popular languages ​​are Spanish with 16%; Hindu and Arabic with 8% each, Indonesian and Portuguese with 7% each.

How used is it in Latin America?

Being Brazil the fourth country that uses Facebook the mostIt is to be hoped that the interest in the Latin American market will be evident. Mexico is also high on the user list with fifth place out of 95 million users.

Since one of the business models for Facebook is the sale of advertising space and marketingBeing clear about the demographics of buyers is imperative. For example, in Latin America 8 out of 10 Facebook accounts belong to a person under 44 years of age.

Knowing this gives companies a tactical advantage when making marketing plans. In addition, the penetration of social networks in the population of countries such as Chile and Argentina corresponds to more than 70% of its population.

But and Costa Rica have a network penetration of 67%, Colombia and Mexico 63%. This is much higher than the world average of just 45% penetration, which makes Latin America a giant in the market of online advertising.

Next, we will show a list with the top Latin American countries that use Facebook constantly per month: