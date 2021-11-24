On many occasions it may be the case that we do not need to acquire an Office license, since we need its programs temporarily. In the same way, the situation may arise in which we do not want to make a large outlay for these programs at one time. Be that as it may, Microsoft gives us the opportunity to subscribe us to your 365 program to be able to enjoy and benefit from the advantages of these office programs.

The first thing we must take into consideration in this regard is that here we are going to find the usual Office solutions that have been with us for years. The main difference between the suite as such and Microsoft 365, is that in the second mode we will never have our own license for these applications. Let’s say that we are renting them for a certain time and for which we pay a subscription. As you can imagine, this is very useful for those who only need these programs for a while.

In addition, we must also know that the company offers us several ways to subscribe depending on the users who are going to use the suite. Therefore, at this point it may be the case that many of you wonder how many people can use these Office applications simultaneously.