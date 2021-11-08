Most of you already know that these keys of the Redmond operating system are what identify our own Windows. Let’s say they could be considered as the DNI of our system and for which we pay in order to enjoy all the benefits of it. It is true that we have the possibility of using Windows without this access key, but it will be limited in many sections. Of course, they are the most interesting option to work with our computer on a daily basis.

Microsoft system license types

It is true that obtaining a license or key of this type has a price, but we can always use an open source system that has no cost. This is the case for most of the Linux distributions that we can download and install on our computers. Another of the sections that we must take into consideration is that there are different types of keys that we can acquire and use. We meet the OEM, the Retail waves Volume. At the same time, it must be taken into account that the first two are especially suitable for the end user, while the third focuses on business use.

Therefore, in the event that we have a Windows key or license OEM or Retail type, perhaps on occasion we have wondered with how many users we can share it with.