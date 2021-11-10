This application is characterized by the amount of tasks that we can carry out through its platform. Along with the possibility of making calls or video calls both individually and in groups, you also have chats where you can communicate by text, share files and contacts with the rest of the members. It is even possible to share the screen with the rest of the users or carry out private conversations

When making calls or video calls, we may always make them with the same person or the same group of contacts. However, we may have wondered how many users can participate in the same call or video call at the same time.

Voice calls with up to 100 participants

One of the functions of Skype is the possibility of making audio calls with other users in order to communicate for free over the Internet. Whether we want to have a meeting with friends, with family or work, the platform allows up to 100 people in the same audio call, counting on ourselves. This feature is available to both home users and those using Skype in business or education.