The human being better understands ideas and concepts when he assimilates them through labels. Although it is true that in some cases these can be limiting, in others they are very practical. The best example is found in the types of gender identity, which bring together dozens and dozens that have become popular in recent years.

Today we will talk about the most common types of gender identity, their characteristics and some naming alternatives. For this we have chosen the general definition, since it is not uncommon for these to be used under certain nuances by their members. Also, we write you some ideas and reflections so that you can understand them better.

Difference between gender and sex

Before reviewing the most used types of gender identity, we must first clarify the difference between sex and gender. For sex It is understood a series of physical, biological, genetic and hormonal traits that characterize a person. The gender it is how they are identified from the psychological plane and how they express it externally.

A person can identify psychologically far from the male / female division. In turn, a person’s physical or biological traits may differ from each other (as with intersex).

It is also pertinent to clarify the difference between gender identity and gender expression. In the first case, reference is made to the personal perception that one has regarding one’s gender. In the second case, how it manifests itself externally in society.

It is important to note that gender identity types are not related to sexual orientation. This last term is used to describe the physical or emotional attraction towards members of the same or different gender (heterosexuality, homosexuality, bisexuality, pansexuality and others).

Types of gender identity

The gender identity label was coined by the American psychiatrist Robert Stoller in 1964. This idea has mutated throughout history, to the point that there was talk of gender identity disorder or gender dysphoria as a synonym or more comprehensive idea.

In any case, both terms are only used in the medical literature, so members of the LGBT + community prefer the term gender identity. Given the there are prejudices around the types, partly developed by ignorance, we present the most accepted and known.

1. cisgender

Cisgender is a term used to describe those whose gender identity matches the sex assigned to them at birth. Another definition of this label is the correspondence that exists between gender identity with respect to sexual phenotype. The term was created by the German psychiatrist Volkmar Sigusch.

As we have explained, gender identity is not related to sexual orientation. Therefore, a gay, lesbian or bisexual person can be cisgender to the extent that their identity matches the sex assigned at birth. That is, they identify as a man or a woman regardless of their sexual or romantic preferences.

2. Transgender

Today there are many methods for transgender people to safely transition.

Transgender It is a concept opposite to the previous one. Cis is a Latin prefix that corresponds to from this side or from here. Trans translates as ‘on the other side’ or ‘beyond’. Therefore, a transgender is someone who does not identify with the sex assigned to him or her at birth. In other words, their identity does not correspond to their sexual phenotype.

Like the previous case, it is not related to sexual orientation. A transgender can be heterosexual, bisexual, homosexual, or asexual; and even do without these labels. Those who have made the transition to the sex that corresponds to their gender are often referred to as transsexuals. Many members of the community reject this term.

3. Intersex

It is very common that the word intersex is confused with transgender, and vice versa. Some do not consider intersex as part of gender identity types, while others do. Except for the controversies, an intersex is a person whose physical, biological, hormonal or genetic characteristics prevent them from being classified as male or female.

It is not a unique condition, but it groups dozens of manifestations with some characteristics in common. For example, true gonadal intersex. This is characterized by individuals who have ovarian and testicular tissue from birth. Intersex people may have ambiguous genitalia or maintain a discrepancy between them and internal organs.

Four. Queer

Queer is a neologism that brings together all those people who do not feel identified with the ideas of society regarding gender and sexuality. Its definition has mutated throughout history, since in its beginnings it was used in a pejorative way to describe homosexuals.

Today it is associated with a strong political commitment, or at least with a commitment that seeks to change the precepts of society. In any case, they do not describe themselves as male or female, nor as a combination of these two genders.

5. Gender fluid

Gender fluid is another type of gender identity that involves more confusion. A person who identifies as a fluid gender goes through temporary, sporadic, or permanent transitions through different genders.

The number of genres with which they identify varies according to each case. It is possible to stick to the male / female binary or, on the contrary, to explore other possibilities. The transition can be made without a specific reason or on the contrary depending on moods or interactions with the environment.

6. Genderless

A label that has become popular in recent years is that of no gender, people also known as agender or no gender. In short, it designates all those who do not identify with any particular gender. Some define themselves as gender neutral, white gender or gender free.

Importantly, it has nothing to do with being asexual.. As we have already explained repeatedly, gender identity types do not correspond to sexual attraction. Are there without asexual genders? Yes, of course. Like asexual binaries or asexual transgenders. However, not all of them are classified as such.

7. Biggender

A term that is often confused with bisexuality, although as they point out some experts the distinction is sufficient to consider them different concepts. Someone who identifies as bisexual is sympathetic and comfortable moving between a man and a woman.

In this sense, it is possible to perceive oneself as a man, as a woman or as both with the interdependence of the sex assigned at birth. In other words, it has two genders.

8. Intergender

Very similar to the previous case, we find the label of intergender. Like other types of gender identity, the differences are small but enough to nuance separate concepts. As the term indicates, it defines who do not feel neither men nor women, but an intermediate facet between both.

That is, they can manifest behaviors, ideas and ways of acting commonly associated with men and women, without in turn feeling identified with one in particular. Many intersex people use this label, although we also find thousands who are not and who likewise sympathize with the idea.

9. Third gender

There are many people who do not feel comfortable identifying with the traditional binary of sexual identity, which allows us to understand the third gender.

Third gender is a label with multiple meanings. Some States collect it as a legal alternative when doing a legal procedureOthers use it to include all types of gender identity. In the same way, there are those who use it to describe an indefinite state between man and woman (in line with intergenders), although also as a category far from these.

In this sense, and given the terminology that refers to a third option, many prefer to pick up this last definition. Although it is a concept that has become popular in recent times, dozens of civilizations throughout history have recognized an independent third gender of man and woman.

10. Pangenus

Finally we find those who prefer the label of pangenus. The Greek prefix bread refers to a set, a whole. In this way, those who identify as pangender assume that their gender encompasses all genders, which is immutable and static.

This in the strict sense of the term, since some who define themselves as such can go through episodes in which they wander through specific genres. Most of the people who use this terminology pick up the entire spectrum of genres and assume them in their life.

We hope the explanations were not confusing for you. The difference is often subtle, and the lack of a consensus in the community does not help to solve the problem. In any case, differentiating axes can always be found between the types of gender identity.

