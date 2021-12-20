To make an approximate calculation of the solar panels that we will need in our home, we must take into account the following criteria:

The number of solar panels that we are going to need in a home depends on several factors that we are going to detail and explain below to make an approximate preliminary calculation, although as we have already recommended, it should always be done later by a professional and / or installer .

We have to consider that, broadly speaking, we can calculate how many solar panels we need for our home, but it is important that later it is a professional installer who analyzes in detail the consumption of the home, the orientation, if there are shady areas and a series of details that are fundamental. The installation of solar panels takes advantage of the sun’s energy to convert it into electricity and thus achieve a self-consumption which, in addition, has little impact on the environment .

Energy consumption

It is the starting point and the first aspect that we must consult. Without this data, it will be useless to make a calculation. We have to know the kWh we consume, and if possible, discriminate that consumption during the hours of the day in which we will be able to obtain available solar energy, that is, during the day.

Available surface

It will be of little use to us to calculate the number of panels we need if later we are not going to have space to install them. One of the aspects that limits the power of the facilities are the possible shaded areas that our roof may have.

Roof orientation

Another important factor is the orientation and inclination of solar panels on the roof. The more space there is facing South-East and South-West, the better. However, if it is oriented to the North less we will be able to take advantage of it.

Panel type

If we are in search of maximum performance, we must bear in mind that solar panels monocrystalline they are the most efficient ones. Other types of panels such as polycrystalline or thin-film are cheaper, but offer lower performance.

Khw which produces a solar panel

The power produced by solar panels measured in watts (W). Each type of panel has a specific power that is indicated on its technical sheet. If you are wondering what power in kWh you should choose when choosing a solar panel or another, this question depends a lot on each particular case. The new materials and the latest innovations are making it possible to extract energy even on days when the weather conditions are the most optimal, although without reaching the maximum. The Medium power of solar panels oscillates between 250W and 300W of energy, but nowadays you can also see solar panels in some homes with higher powers such as 500W.

Number of solar panels according to consumption

The number of solar panels that a home needs will depend on how much and how we consume. Here are some indicative data depending on the level of consumption you make: low, medium or high.

Up to 2,000 kWh from 2 to 4 panels

From 2,000 to 5,000 kWh from 5 to 7 panels

Consumption of more than 5,000 kWh 7 panels or more

To get an idea, depending on the monthly cost of your electricity bill you will need: between 3 or 4 panels for 50 euros, from 7 to 9 for consumptions of 50 to 100 euros and more than 9 for bills over 100 euros per month . Let’s not take these estimates at face value, as we are at a time when light is at all-time highs every few days.

If you are clear about it and decide to incorporate solar energy into your home, although we ourselves can make an initial calculation, this type of installation must always be approved and proposed by a professional