The first satellites began to orbit the earth in the late 1950s. It was Sputnik, launched in 1957, the first to see Earth from outside the atmosphere. Until the 2010s, annual satellite launches were between 10 and 60. However, in the last decade, the number has exploded, with 1,300 satellites launched in 2020, and 1,400 so far in 2021.

There are 8,029 satellites in orbit in November 2021

Total, 11,881 objects have been launched into space, most of them satellites. Of these, 3,850 are no longer in orbit, while others 8,029 yes they are orbiting the planet. To know the number of satellites in orbit at all times, we can consult the updated list that maintains the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA).

All these satellites are in low orbit (LEO, or Low Earth Orbit), a region that is covered 2,000 kilometers of altitude into space. Most of the launches made so far have been carried out by the space agencies of governments such as the United States or the Russian (previously Soviet). However, with the arrival of private companies such as SpaceX, the number of satellites launched and in orbit has skyrocketed, and it will continue to grow in the coming years.