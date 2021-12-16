How many different Funkos are there?

The fever for Funko pop It does not stop for more years that pass. And we like it that way, since these big-headed dolls collectibles They are very useful when making a birthday or Christmas gift. There is always a Funko Pop suitable for every occasion and the collections are practically endless, so it will be difficult to give a repeat one. That said … have you ever wondered how many Funko Pop are there?
Is the total number of Funkos that exist known?
Complicated theme, because Funko Pop does not offer public data on the number of figures it has put into circulation. Simply with this information, they are already making it clear to us that it is impossible to get hold of all of them, although there are people who are trying. Currently, the collector with the most figurines in his possession is Paul Scardino, ‘the POPthusiast’, as he calls himself. Has over 6,400 Funko Pop in his collection and holds several consecutive Guinness records.
What does the numbering mean then?
You have surely noticed that all Pop come with a number on their box. However, the numbering serves only to differentiate which figures were released before others, since there are several collections, and within these collections different runs are made. There are sets that come in different runs, which ends up affecting the numbering.
For this reason, cataloging the Funko Pop gets really complicated. However, it is possible to organize them according to their lines, sizes and variants.
Funko Pop Sizes
- Mega pop: It is the largest size and also the most recent to hit the market. Measure 18 inches tall and are designed to be the central figure in your collection. There are several already available, although the most interesting are those of Harry Potter and Pikachu.
- Jumbo: At half the size, the Jumbo-size Funko are also starting to take center stage. At the moment there are figures from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Pokémon and He-Man.
- Super– These figures are 6 inches tall. We can find within this group figures such as Hagrid from Harry Potter or characters from Frozen.
- Standard: also called ‘Big-in-box’. Is he typical size from the Funko Pop, with figures between 4 and 5 inches Tall. In this size you can find practically any figure you can imagine.
Types of Funko Pop
In addition to the figures, there are also other Funko figures, which are the following:
- Funko Pop Pens: they are pens with the heads of some characters. There are several collections available and they can be purchased at many stationery stores. The most interesting are those of Harry Potter, Marvel and DC.
- Pop Keychain: they are small figures with a ring so that we can hang our favorite character on our keychain.
- Pop Fish: the mythical Pez candies, are now sold with the Funko characters.
- Pop DIY: they are sold in white and you can add color to your liking. Like the Warhammers, but on a much more amateur level.
- Pop Pins: They are metal pins to wear on the jacket. There are several from Disney Pixar.
- Pocket Pop: They come in special sets, like advent calendars.
Funko Pop Specials
On the other hand, there are many more Funko lines that are expanding, such as the Pop Rides, which are characters on a vehicle, the Pop Deluxe, Pop watches, Pop town, the Funko board games or the Funko Pop Moment. As you can see, it is a constantly growing universe. How to keep score …