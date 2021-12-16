How many different Funkos are there?

Is the total number of Funkos that exist known?

Complicated theme, because Funko Pop does not offer public data on the number of figures it has put into circulation. Simply with this information, they are already making it clear to us that it is impossible to get hold of all of them, although there are people who are trying. Currently, the collector with the most figurines in his possession is Paul Scardino, ‘the POPthusiast’, as he calls himself. Has over 6,400 Funko Pop in his collection and holds several consecutive Guinness records.

What does the numbering mean then?

You have surely noticed that all Pop come with a number on their box. However, the numbering serves only to differentiate which figures were released before others, since there are several collections, and within these collections different runs are made. There are sets that come in different runs, which ends up affecting the numbering.

For this reason, cataloging the Funko Pop gets really complicated. However, it is possible to organize them according to their lines, sizes and variants.