The number of eligible characters may completely baffle you, since it is impossible for you to be able to gather in your head all those available in the Netmarble developed installment. This is because Marvel Future Fight has nothing more and nothing less than 248 between heroes and villains . Be careful, only for now, since the delivery is periodically updated to include even more.

If this delivery is characterized by something, it is by having a really extensive cast of characters . To the point that comic book lovers will meet again with beloved protagonists and those who have only seen the releases of the cinematographic universe will be confused before a large number of those present. If this is not a problem for you, get ready, because you are about to discover heroes that you’ve never known before.

You can unite the Avengers, X-patrol, sinister six, the different versions of spider man … The limits are practically unimaginable and form a tailor-made team with the characters you like the most is a success. However, sometimes you can’t let yourself be carried away by the temptation to gather Venom, Carnage, and Blade into the same group; since each of the ones you can choose has a class affinity which will be of great help in combat.

Attentive to the classes

Having at your disposal a wide range of possibilities when forming your team could not only be advantages. There is differential factor which can mean victory or defeat in a battle. These are the affinities and each character has a of the four available types: speed, combat, detonation and universal.

The functioning of these could be compared with the methodology of the game rock, paper or scissors. Basically because they follow the same patterns. In more detail:

Speed ​​beats detonation

Detonation wins the match

Combat wins at speed

Regarding the universal affinity, this is not effective against any other and in the same way there is no one that causes greater harm. This means that it is a neutral type, although this has its advantages. If it is still not entirely clear to you, you can check it through this image.

This means that when assembling your team of heroes and villains you should consider possess a certain diversity. Although it is true that in many cases you will not depend solely on this factor, because if you have high levels of your characters you will not need several types, although in some missions it can be decisive.

Anyway, we anticipate that selecting the team members is not an easy task at all, since the vastness of options enabling Marvel Future Fight causes extreme confusion. Of course, being able to control many of the iconic characters that you can find in comics is a success.