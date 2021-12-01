How many calories should I eat a day to lose weight?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 7 minutes

Knowing how many calories to eat to lose weight can help you lose weight. But you also need to look at the quality of your diet and other habits.

Written and verified by the nutritionist Anna Vilarrasa

If you want to know the calories you should eat per day to lose weight, there are some tools that make it easier. In general, it is considered that having an energy deficit is one of the keys to losing weight. However, there are other factors that play an important role, such as starting weight, metabolism, physical activity or age.

In the following space we explain what are the daily energy needs according to the experts, and the importance of subtracting calories to lose weight. We also give you some recommendations to live this process in a healthy way.

What are calories and how important are they in weight loss?

Calories are a unit of energy measurement. These estimate the amount of energy required to raise the temperature of a gram of water by one degree centigrade. In the food field they are used to know the amount of energy that a food contributes.

Caloric intake is important for health, as it provides the body with the necessary substrate to function normally. When food is eaten, it is broken down by digestion. Meanwhile, the energy obtained can be used immediately or stored for later needs.

When a person has the goal of losing weight, it is necessary to apply a caloric deficit in the daily intake. This helps the body use its own energy reserves to function. One of the best ways to achieve this goal is to decrease your intake.

However, it should be noted that it is also necessary to act on the energy expenditure and increase it through physical activity. Food restriction is not enough on its own. In addition, today adverse effects of diets that are too low in calories are known in relation to weight loss and health in general.

In the same way, there are other factors that intervene in this process, beyond the calories that enter and those that leave. The weightloss can be influenced by genetic issues, hormonal, the existence of diseases or taking medications.

Limiting your daily calorie intake is an effective way to lose weight. However, it is important to supplement it with physical activity.

How many calories do you have to eat a day to lose weight?

Daily energy needs change from one person to another. These depend on several factors such as gender, height, weight or level of physical activity of each. A nutrition professional can help calculate the number of calories needed for each person.

What’s more, There are also easy-to-use energy calculators on the Internet. On the other hand, know the calorie ranges recommended by the main food guides It can be helpful to get an idea.

Generally, it is estimated that adult women need 1,600 to 2,400 calories a day. In men this range is 2,200 to 3,200 calories per day. Older and sedentary people should approach the lower range.

On the other hand, pregnant and lactating women and all those with significant physical activity have needs closer to the high side.

Once the calories to maintain weight are known, the next question is: How many calories must be cut to lose weight? The low-calorie diets Conventionals usually advise a reduction of between 500 and 750 calories a day. These must be subtracted from each person’s daily needs.

With this reduction, a weight loss of 0.5 kilos a week or 2 kilos a month is achieved. This is observed, above all, during the first months. In addition, it is always variable according to the starting point of each person. After a while, the rate decreases due to the appearance of hormonal resistance.

Tricks to help reduce calories when eating to lose weight

Once you know the calories you should eat to lose weight, it’s time to put it into practice. Some changes can help you do it without starving and without deteriorating the quality of your diet in general. Take note!

Ensure protein intake

Protein intake is important when it comes to losing weight and cutting calories. The scientific evidence shows that These promote a feeling of fullness and can reduce cravings.

Additionally, other research suggests that increasing protein protects against possible muscle loss from weight loss. So the presence of lean meat, fish, tofu, eggs, nuts or dairy must be ensured at every meal.

Avoid alcohol and energy drinks

This small change can have many benefits. In fact studies relate the intake of these products with an increased risk of obesity. The reduction also means avoiding fruit juices, sodas, chocolate shakes and all drinks with added sugars.

Avoid sugars and refined flours

Reducing foods high in added sugars is ideal for lose weight and gain health. Refined grains lose all their fiber, apart from other nutrients, which promotes a feeling of fullness and helps decrease appetite.

Choose nutrient-dense foods

Even if they have the same number of calories, not all foods are equally good. For this reason, it is good that you choose nuts, whole grains, fruits and vegetables instead of candy, pastries or snacks low in fat.

Exercise

The calorie deficit can be created by eating less, but also by increasing spending. This is achieved by increasing physical activity. Regarding this, it is necessary to try to do strength exercises that avoid the loss of muscle mass during the process.

Beyond the calories you should eat to lose weight: other important questions

In the previous points, the relevance of counting calories when the objective is to lose weight has been observed. Nevertheless, a slimming diet cannot be done at the expense of quality, since the latter is as significant a factor as the type of regime.

The focus of attention should be on what types of foods are chosen. Opting for fresh and whole products is a guarantee that the body receives all the nutrients it needs, not only to carry out its daily functions, but also to maintain good health.

Plus, calories count, yes. But Too much focus on them can lead to serious problems. Dieting is itself a risk factor that can trigger an eating disorder.

As the experts, a lack of nutrients and weight loss can alter the way the brain works. And in vulnerable people it can perpetuate restrictive eating behaviors and make it difficult to return to normal habits.

In the short term, a reduction well below the recommended may have some side effects, such as headaches, fatigue, bad mood, increased hunger, or nausea.

Beyond considering the amount of calories in a food, it is essential to choose those that are of high nutritional quality.

Calories are important for weight loss, but they are not the only factor

The calories you should eat to lose weight are very specific and specific to you. There are approximate amounts, but you have to take into account the age, weight, metabolism or physical activity of each.

Some formulas and calculators allow you to do this calculation. And although it may be helpful, Don’t just focus on calories. It is important to consider the quality of the diet and the nutritional value of the foods that are chosen.

An energy deficit is necessary to lose weight and this can be achieved by increasing the cost or decreasing the contribution. Applying small changes in your lifestyle is one of the best formulas to obtain good results and maintain them in the future.

Using fast or very restrictive diets can backfire in the short and long term. For this reason, the best recommendation is to go to a professional to help you find an effective and satisfying eating plan for your personal situation.

