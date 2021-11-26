Certainly, there will be no way to stop speculation about Spider-Man: No Way Home before the premiere. In fact, as the long-awaited date approaches, more and more rumors and leaks appear on the internet. Today, for example, the YouTube channel RPK News, which had previously provided us with valuable information about the feature film, revealed how long will Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appear in said film.

Of course, it is information that we must take with a grain of salt and with the greatest possible peace of mind. Especially since Marvel and Disney have not ruled – apparently they will not do so before the premiere – about the alleged participation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Despite the above, the aforementioned media seems to be very confident of its report. Something that gives it credibility is that Daniel Richman, a renowned leaker of the Marvel world, has given him diffusion to the report.

RPK News ensures that, adding the scenes, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield apathey will recite for 30 minutes on Spider-Man: No Way Home. The data alone is very relevant. Why? If we take into account that the film will last approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, it means that both arachnids will have a screen presence for at least a fifth of the total duration, which is not anything.

Assuming that the data is real – and assuming that the actors will appear – we will see if the millions of fans are satisfied with time. It is clear that much of the audience has expectations out of control due to the speculation that exists around Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Fortunately, there are many clues to support its presence in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Do youCharlie cox on Spider-Man: No Way Home?

This is not the first leak with which RPK News shake the fandom from Marvel this week. On Wednesday they unveiled what the supposed cameo of Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) will be like on Spider-Man: No Way Home, even revealing some dialogue. Interestingly, the description of the medium matches a leaked photograph that broke the internet a couple of weeks ago.