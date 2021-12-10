How long will The Game Awards 2021 last?

Today at 7PM downtown time Mexico will be taking place The Game Awards 2021. While the 2020 edition had to change to a completely digital format due to the issue of the pandemic, this year the in-person guests will return so there is a lot of hype around the event. But how long will this ceremony last? Here we tell you.

Via your account Twitter, the host and organizer of the event, Geoff keighley, revealed that the main ceremony will last for three hours, while the pre-show will only last 30 minutes. That is, if you want to enjoy the entire show, you must invest approximately three and a half hours.

Tonight’s #TheGameAwards will run approximately 3 hours plus our 30 minute pre show. There’s a lot to show you! – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 9, 2021

We already have more or less an idea of ​​the type of announcements that we can anticipate during the ceremony, however, Keighley He promised that “there would be quite a few of the likes of Elden Ring.” We don’t know exactly what you mean by this, but we’re certainly very excited to find out.

Editor’s note: Honestly, I thought this year’s edition would be a bit longer since it has now returned to physical format. But on the other hand, Keighley can not extend too much since there are so many things to show us and these announcements are actually very short so that everyone has the opportunity to participate in the event.

Via: Geoff keighley